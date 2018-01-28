Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An accident between two vans in South Derbyshire has led to congestion on the A38.

According to traffic and travel website Inrix, there are delays on the northbound carriageway of the A38 at Egginton, between the A5132 Carriers Road for Willington and Egginton and the A50 J4/B5008 for Etwall Road at the Toyota Island.

One vehicle has reportedly left the carriageway and the other is reported to be facing the wrong way on the road. There is debris on the road as a result of the accident.

This is affecting traffic traveling between Burton and Derby with congestion back to the A5121 Clay Mills, Inrix reports.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and find an alternative route if possible.