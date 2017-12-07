Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

There were major delays on the M1 in Derbyshire this morning due to a crash between two cars and a heavy goods vehicle.

According to traffic information website Inrix, traffic was stationary on the southbound carriageway of the M1 between Junction 25 for Brian Clough Way and Junction 24 for the A6 and A50 as the collision had left the road blocked.

Police officers and Highways England were at the incident and drivers heading on to the M1 were warned that travel time through the area was around one hour and 40 minutes.

Traffic on the road returned to normal at 9am.