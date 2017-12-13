The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two vehicles are involved in an accident on the A38 near Barton under Needwood as queuing traffic is reported.

An accident has also been reported on the A42.

Commuters are being urged to seek an alternative route to work.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported that the A38 southbound between B5016 Barton-under-Needwood/Walton-on-Trent turn off and A513 ( Alrewas/ Tamworth turn off is blocked.

The accident is currently affecting traffic between Burton and Tamworth.

It comes as an accident has been reported on the A42 southbound.

Inrix is reporting that an accident has occurred between J11 A42 at Burton and J10 A5 at Tamworth.

One lane on the southbound carriageway is closed and slow traffic is reported.

Elsewhere on the roads, Manchester Lane in Hartshorne is also closed in both directions between Heath Lane and A514 Main Street due to icy roads.

A van overturned in icy conditions blocking the road last night.