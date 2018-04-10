The video will start in 8 Cancel

The English swimming team has claimed another silver medal in the Commonwealth Games.

East Staffordshire swimmer Adam Peaty, was joined by teammates Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Benjamin Proud for the Men's 4x100m medley relay final on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The England team came in second to the Australians in a close race with Peaty pulling it back on the third leg to take the lead with the breaststroke.

However, they were just pipped to the post by the Australian team in the final second.

Peaty has already won a gold in the 100-metre breaststroke and silver medal in the 50m breaststroke with rival Cameron van der Burgh pipping him on the line.

South African van der Burgh claimed victory in a time of 26.58 seconds, with Peaty coming in second with a time of 26.62 seconds.

Peaty's England teammate James Wilby earned the bronze medal, finishing in 27.37 in this race.

It was Peaty's first defeat over 50m since the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, when van der Burgh was again the winner, and it came after he retained his 100m breaststroke gold to make it four years unbeaten over that distance.