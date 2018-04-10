Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swimming ace Adam Peaty is preparing to race again today as he takes on his next challenge at the Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old, who grew up in Byrds Lane, Uttoxeter, will be competing on the Gold Coast in Australia as part of the Men's 4x100m medley relay final. It comes after he got a gold in the 100 metres breaststroke and silver in the 50-metres.

He will be joined by teammates Luke Greenbank, James Guy and Benjamin Proud as he takes to the water at 12.52pm our time. And you can watch him complete as the race will be televised on BBC1.

This will be Peaty's third bid for a medal in the games, having already picked up the gold and silver.

He took home the silver medal in the 50m breaststroke after he was pipped at the post by rival Cameron van der Burgh at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

South African van der Burgh claimed victory in a time of 26.58 seconds, with Peaty coming in second with a time of 26.62 seconds.

Peaty's England teammate James Wilby earned the bronze medal, finishing in 27.37 in this race.

It was Peaty's first defeat over 50m since the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, when van der Burgh was again the winner, and comes two days after he retained his 100m breaststroke gold to make it four years unbeaten over that distance.

Back in Uttoxeter Peaty's barber Al Harvey said: "He did not seem too disappointed about the silver and he always amazes me. I think he will smash the Olympics.

"I am pleased for the lad, I haven't seen him for a while as he has been traveling around Europe. Everyone is very proud of him and a lot of people were watching in the salon for both races. It is unbelieveable. I am just looking forward to the Olympics when he will absolutely be in his prime."

Speaking to Radio Derby, Caroline Peaty, Adam's mother, said of his silver medal: "It was a bit nerve racking but it was a really good race that is what racing is about, keeping everyone on the edge of their seats.

"I know (everyone expects Adam to get gold) but people shouldn't do it because they are not considering the time of year, where his training is at, or anything like that but all that we ask of Adam is that he goes out and does his 100 per cent best and behave like a true sportsman which he showed yesterday.

"This time last year it was British championships before the major competitions. The major competitions become from like June to August so his training has done like a full circle."

She said that Cameron deserved to win that race and the family was happy for him as he had been upping his training.

Caroline said: "I think that Adam forgets that he is not at that point with his training where he is later on in the summer but he always beats himself up. It is still a silver medal, it is still a big thing to get to the Commonwealth. World records are not going to come in April, you have got to be realistic.

"We have had a few messages and he is fine and said he has picked himself up again but like he said, it will give him renewed passion and give him a little bit more fire."