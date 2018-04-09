Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Swimming superstar Adam Peaty has been hailed "a model advert for Uttoxeter" following gold and silver successes at the Commonwealth Games.

Uttoxeter mayor Alison Trenery has warmly praised the 23-year-old, who grew up in Byrds Lane in the town, after he took home the silver medal in the 50m breaststroke. In a shock result, Peaty was pipped at the post by rival Cameron van der Burgh at the Gold Coast Aquatic Centre.

South African van der Burgh claimed victory in a time of 26.58 seconds, edging out the Uttoxeter star, who powered back into contention but had to be satisfied with silver in 26.62 seconds.

Peaty's England teammate James Wilby earned the bronze medal, finishing in 27.37.

(Image: (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images))

It was Peaty's first defeat over 50m since the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, when van der Burgh was again the winner, and comes two days after he retained his 100m breaststroke title to make it four years unbeaten over that distance.

"It was a great race - credit to him (van der Burgh)," he told BBC Sport.

"I've been off my best all week.

"In April I'm never this fast, so I'll take it as a positive and move on to the Europeans (European Swimming Championships in August)."

Uttoxeter Town Councillor Trenery said: "He has done us proud again. He is a model advert for Uttoxeter, very nice, modest and polite.

"What he does is not just for himself, but for his family, the community and the whole town. He realises that. The town is very proud of Adam and he is very proud of coming from here.

(Image: (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images))

"I was watching him compete and cheering him on. I know he will be disappointed with silver but he was just amazing and he will continue to spur himself on to bigger and better things.

"He is a great role model for everyone in the area. It was a tremendous effort and this will encourage him to go further. Adam is only young so has plenty of time to get more medals and I look forward to seeing him winning more."

Uttoxeter Town Council will be naming a room at Uttoxeter Town Hall the Adam Peaty Room as a tribute to his swimming career so far.