East Staffordshire swimming superstar Adam Peaty is among the famous faces showing his support for a hospice which deals with children with life-limiting illnesses.

The Olympic champion joins the likes of popstar Robbie Williams, comedian Jo Brand, Outnumbered actor Hugh Dennis and BBC Line of Duty's Vicky McClure in asking people to make a 'pinky promise' for the Donna Louise Trust, which helps families from across East Staffordshire.

The charity-run hospice in Stoke has produced a video with a whole host of famous faces, from soap stars and actors to footballers and athletes, asking people to do something to make a difference to the children, young adults and families who rely on its services through its One in a Million campaign.

Peaty, 23, who won the Olympic Gold medal in the 100-metre breast stroke at the Rio Olympics Games in 2016, appears in the video.

He is featured saying a series of words along with other stars urging people to get involved in the cause. He is featured saying: "You can make a difference."

They want people do that one in a million to help raise funds. This could be anything from holding a fund-raising cake sale to a bungee jump- and everything in between, said a spokesman for the hospice.

Other stars who feature are Stoke City footballers Peter Crouch and Jack Butland, Life on Mars actor Dean Andrews and Hollyoaks actress Rachel Shenton.

Donna Louise's new appeal comes on the back of its decision to expand its services to support young adults beyond their 19th birthday.

Construction work is now under way on a dedicated new building which will mean young adults and their families will continue to have access to a range of care services for as long as they need them.

Dot Gillespie, director of care at The Donna Louise Trust, said: "However long or short a child's life may be, The Donna Louise is there to support every member of the family, every step of the way - from initial diagnosis until they no longer need us.

"Whether having lots of fun and bringing families together at our purpose-built facility in Trentham, providing respite in the family home, being there during hospital stays, facilitating support groups in the community, or simply being at the end of the phone.

"The Donna Louise is there for families across Staffordshire and Cheshire - whenever, wherever, always."

The charity is asking supporters to do their #ONEINAMILLION thing this year. It does not matter what – big or small, brave or bonkers, wonderful or wacky – bosses are asking people to just make a 'pinky promise' to do something.

Liz Gratton, director of income generation at the Donna Louise Trust, said: "The incredible generosity of our supporters amazes us every day.

"It's what has enabled us to make this important, and for our families, life-changing decision to plan for the future. And now, we need their support more than ever as we embark on our biggest ever year of fundraising."

Anyone wishing to get involved is asked to text 'promise' to 66777 or go to www.thedonnalouise.org/oneinamillion for more information.

Who is Adam Peaty?

Adam Peaty, from Uttoxeter, has made a big name for himself due to his exploits in the pool.

To date, the 23-year-old has won three Commonwealth Games, nine World Championship and two Olympic medals when he competed at the games in Rio.

He has also contributed the fastest-ever 100m breaststroke relay leg, which was achieved in the medley relay in the Rio pool, where Team GB won a silver medal behind their American counterparts.

His proudest moment came when he won the 100m breaststroke gold medal at the same games.

Peaty, who was brought up in Uttoxeter and educated at Painsley Catholic College, in Cheadle, was the first man to swim the 50-metre breaststroke quicker than 26 seconds.

He swam 25.95 seconds on his way to retaining the world championships in Budapest this year.

Peaty has swum the five fastest 50m breaststroke times ever recorded - as well as the five fastest 100m breaststroke times.

His 100m breaststroke world record stands at 57.55 seconds and was set at the Rio Olympics. His swimming success in 2017 saw him pick up an MBE and come fifth in the BBC Sports Personality of the Year contest.