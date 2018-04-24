The video will start in 8 Cancel

Uttoxeter's best-ever athlete has shocked his 90,500 Twitter followers with a post revealing where his footballing allegiances may lie.

The fastest breaststroker on earth tweeted "Let's go @NFFC" alongside a hand-clapping symbol shortly after Nottingham Forest equalised against Cardiff City on Saturday, April 21.

Coming from a town full of Stoke City and Derby County fans, many were surprised at the 23-year-old's apparent support for the City Ground club.

The Uttoxeter Advertiser's sister paper, the Nottingham Post, reported that it had been thought Adam, who was born and raised in Byrds Lane, was a Burton Albion fan.

Peaty, who won gold in the 100m breaststroke at Rio 2016, is also a World, European and Commonwealth champion.

His apparent support for Forest puts him among a number of celebrity supporters of the club.

Former world champion boxer Carl Froch is a Forest supporter as are Nottinghamshire cricketers Stuart Broad, Samit Patel and Luke Fletcher.

Ryder Cup winning golfer Lee Westwood is another proud Red.

In the wider world, veteran MP Ken Clarke supports Forest, while fashion designer Paul Smith says he follows Forest's fortunes without being an avid fan.

However, Peaty's tweet drew consternation from followers of a Derby County persuasion, with more welcoming messages from Forest fans.