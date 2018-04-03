Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uxonians are invited to have a look at the brand new bar area at their town hall - which will be named after the Uttoxeter's best-ever sportsman.

The Adam Peaty Suite will be unveiled by town hall bosses during an open day on Saturday, April 28, at 10am.

The new facility will be officially opened by Peaty's mum and dad, Caroline and Mark.

Townsfolk are expected to descend on the High Street civic building in huge numbers to see the new in-house bar area.

A significant extension to the town hall also involves a new staircase leading to office space on the first floor, which will be on show.

It is hoped the new bar, which comes 10 years after the old bar area was closed when it was sold for use in the Carter's Square shopping centre, will make the town hall more attractive to those looking for venues for functions.

The hall is already a popular venue for weddings, parties and music nights.

And since plans for the new bar area were announced last year, there has already been an increase in bookings, Uttoxeter Town Council officials have said.

Speaking last year, a town hall spokesman said: "We take great pride in the town hall and it is an excellent location for weddings and civic gatherings.

"The grand ballroom and associated facilities make it a very popular venue.

"The shop unit fronting the passageway from High Street to Carter's Square, to which the bar accommodation was attached, was acquired by a grocery business who had no need for the additional space the bar area took up.

"As a consequence, the town council has now purchased the former bar area with the intention of refurbishing and reopening the bar for the benefit of the town hall."

Wheelchair users will get easy access between the ballroom and bar, which will include "low-level" service access for them, the spokesman said.