The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Uttoxeter swimmer Adam Peaty warmed up for next month's Commonwealth Games with a season's best time to win the 100 metre breaststroke title at the British Swimming Championships.

Olympic champion Peaty clocked under 59 seconds for the first time since defending his world crown last July, winning the national title in 58.78.

James Wilby finished second in 1:00.05 with Scotland's Ross Murdoch taking bronze in 1:01.26.

"It was always about racing tonight. These guys are racing really fast as well so we'll see how many medals we can get at Commonwealths," former City of Derby star Peaty told Swim England's official website.

Lizzie Simmonds completed a backstroke double with victory in the 100m after already winning the 200m title in Edinburgh.

Simmonds finished ahead of German rivals Laura Riedmann and Lisa Graf in 1:00.65, with Scotland's Kathleen Dawson winning British silver in 1:00.84.

Teenager Tom Dean secured his first senior British title with victory in the 200m individual medley.

Dean, 17, set a new British age-group record and finished under the two-minute mark for the first time, two seconds clear of the field in 1:59.88.

Welshman Xavier Castelli finished second and Tim Shuttleworth took bronze.

Holly Hibbott defended her 400m freestyle title by winning her second gold.

Hibbott, who won the 100m breaststroke title on Friday, lost out to Spain's Mireia Belmonte, but was the first British swimmer home in 4:11.86. City of Sheffield's Ellie Faulkner finished third.