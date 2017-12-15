Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The proud mum of champion swimmer Adam Peaty has made one final call for the people of East Staffordshire to crown him Sports Personality of the Year.

Peaty will go up against Britain's top sporting achievers of 2017 in the BBC contest on Sunday, December 17.

And days after the club that launched the 22-year-old's amazing career went public to back their hero, his Uttoxeter mum has outlined why her Adam deserves to win.

She told British Swimming: "Adam should win because he's commited. He's dedicated to his sport and most importantly he promotes his sport for all younger children to learn to swim as it's an important life skill.

"I think that’s all part of his legacy because it’s not going to end with Adam.

"He'll build up a really good legacy for all young children to get out there.

"Anything's possible; he's shown that. He started form nothing and didn’t start swimming properly until he was 11 - and look where he is now."

Peaty was already the poster boy for British swimming when he won the 100m and 50m breaststroke at the 2017 World Championships in the summer.

He had won two gold medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016 and is Commonwealth and European champion.

Out of the pool, he was also awarded an MBE by Prince William at Buckingham Palace earlier this year.

It is the fourth time Peaty, 22, who was born and bred in Byrds Lane, Uttoxeter, has been nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year title.

Ron Marrow, who coached Peaty as a junior at Dove Valley Swimming Club, said: "Adam is a well-grounded young man who has not forgotten his upbringing, so he is a perfect role model for any youngster to follow.

"Although most will not achieve the dizzy heights that Adam has, there are many youngsters who can achieve their own personal goals, whatever they may be.

"And that’s why the borough should be getting behind him and voting for Sports Personality of the Year."

Voting lines will be opened on the night at the Liverpool Echo Arena.

More information about how to vote is available online here

Community leaders join 'vote for Peaty' call

Prominent political leaders have thrown their weight behind Dove Valley's call to vote for Peaty in the Sports Personality of the Year contest.

Already boasting the 10 fastest 100m breaststroke times in history, he took gold at the World Championships in Budapest.

He also beat his own 50m world record twice, clocking 25.95 seconds to become the first swimmer to break 26 seconds.

Out of the pool, the breaststroker was made an MBE at Buckingham Palace and took part in a gruelling charity sports challenge in Zambia.

Mayor of Uttoxeter Alison Trenery said: "I urge your readers to vote for Adam because he is Britain's highest-performing sportsman, and his performance and attitude to the sport set a shining example to us all. Uttoxeter is rightly very proud of him."

Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said: "Adam is a remarkable sportsperson and has had a truly phenomenal couple of years, smashing records every time he gets in the pool.

"He’s a wonderful role model for our young people here in Staffordshire and we are all very proud of him.

"Being shortlisted for the award for the fourth year running is wonderful news for him and is testament to his natural talent, hard work and determination to be the best.

"All we need to do now is vote for him to see him crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year.”

Last year, Peaty came 11th as tennis star Andy Murray became the first sportsman to win "SPOTY" three times.

