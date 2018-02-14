The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote addict spared prison for a drugs offence was found with cannabis just two months later - while serving a suspended sentence.

Sean Emmerson's home, in Belfield Road, Swadlincote, was raided by Derbyshire police in November last year and officers found more than 20g of cannabis, with a street value of £150 to £200, Derby Crown Court heard.

He was serving a suspended sentence at the time after admitting being in possession of class A and B drugs with intent to supply in September.

The 25-year-old was jailed for 15 months and shouted "tell the kids I love them" as he was taken to the court cells.

Prosecuting, Almas Ben-Aribia said police executed a warrant at his address on November 2.

Emmerson, who pleaded guilty to possessing a class B drug, told officers the cannabis was for his personal use rather than to sell.

The court heard he has previous convictions for being in possession of cocaine and cannabis, as well as dangerous driving.

In mitigation, Anthony Cartin said no class A drugs were found at the address and Emmerson had sought help to tackle his addiction.

However, he had been using cannabis since the age of 13 due to a "traumatic childhood" and this was something which "cannot be addressed overnight".

He said Emmerson has halved the amount of cannabis he smoked, adding: "What police expected to find and what they found at the address were very different."

Emmerson has a six-year-old daughter with cerebral palsy but social services are satisfied with the wellbeing of his children as he does not smoke inside the house.

The court heard he had lost his job at B&Q following a drugs test and currently does not work.

Sentencing, Nirmal Shant QC said: "The last time we met I explained that the suspended sentence was a chance that possibly you didn't deserve.

"You were warned that if you breached the suspended sentence you could face jail."

Emmerson was jailed for 15 months for breaching the suspended sentence and six months for the latest offence, which is to be served concurrently.