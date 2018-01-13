Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Swadlincote school has taken on an unusual, rather hairy new 'teacher' - he is Winston the dog and he is proving a huge hit with youngsters there as bosses hope to lead the way with pioneering therapy.

Adorable pooch Winston is a cross between a Jack Russell terrier and Chihuahua and he is now officially a member of the team at The Pingle Academy, in Coronation Street.

He has been bought in in a bid to help with the mental health of pupils, as well as staff. It is also hoped that he will also be a help when it comes to encouraging pupils who have a history of being absent go to school.

The 14-week-old puppy, who stands around just 12 inches high, makes his way to school every morning with his owner teacher Mark Hurst, head of student and pupil services at Pingle.

Winston then spends the day helping pupils and helping to comfort them when they feel low or anxious before returning home with Mr Hurst where he lives with him and his family at the end of the school day.

Winston is currently undergoing obedience training with obedience and agility dog training school Capable Canines, where he needs to earn his bronze, silver and gold certificates to pass.

When he is nine months old he will then be assessed by the charity Pets as Therapy to see if he can attend other places like hospitals and care homes in his spare time to help other people.

(Image: Pingle)

Experts say pets, likes Winston, are perfect for helping people, young and old, when they are experiencing anxiety or mental health issues. Pets help cheer people up and just stroking them is very theraputic.

According to experts at Pets as Therapy, the animals can enhance lives by providing companionship, friendship and help tackle loneliness and improve literacy in children by developing their confidence, interest and enjoyment in reading.

They can also improve the lives of people suffering from debilitating mental and physical health conditions and illnesses such as autism by including animal assisted interventions.

And Winston has been proving a huge hit with children at the school so far. He is taken on walks by youngsters and is petted by them, acting as a calming influence when they might be feeling anxious or upset.

The lovable pooch must yet pass his temperament test before being considered by Pets as Therapy for other roles, but so far things are looking good as he appears calm and happy while at the school.

(Image: Pingle)

Winston is already miles ahead of most puppies his age thanks to his training so far. He is able to go to the toilet on demand and is a calming influence for the pupils, said a spokesman for the school.

The decision to adopt a dog is not something the school has taken lightly, with some members of staff not too keen on the idea at first, said Mr Hurst.

Research has been carried out in to the benefits of having a school pet and also a full risk assessment had been carried, he said. Although dogs have been used in some specialist schools before, Pingle is the first mainstream secondary school to trial adopting a pet to improve the pupils' mental health.

This work was being carried out before Winston was born to Mr Hurst's Jack Russell Nancy and his adopted Chihuahua Jason.

Mr Hurst said: "Winston comes home at the end of the day with me where he is part of the family and comes to school every day.

"The pupils get to walk him and he works with the most vulnerable students or persistent absentees as they come into school under the guise that they get to walk him at lunch and get a cuddle.

"It is surprising how much of an incentive it is for them to come to school just having Winston here.

"Winston works with all of the pupils and walks the corridors so he is like a proper member of staff.

"The idea came about as initially I was part of training for the Hope Foundation, which supports mental health in schools.

"I got to meet various people and representatives from Fountains School were there and talked about their own therapy dog. This spurred on the idea to have a dog in a mainstream secondary school.

"We did a lot of research and a thorough risk assessment and then it just so happened that Winston came along. We decided that he would be the ideal candidate to trial for the programme."

Winston has been making himself at home at the school now for two weeks and has become loved by staff and pupils alike.

However, if pupils are not comfortable with dogs and do not want to stroke him then they do not have to. Some pupils who did not want to stroke Winston initially have now had a change of heart so he is helping them get over their fears.

Mr Hurst said: "I think that if this is successful then it will be pioneering and I really hope that other schools will follow our lead because the benefits of having animals is massive towards improving mental health and well-being. This is not just me saying it as it has been proven.

"Sigmund Freud had a dog who was in his therapy sessions and he noted that the dog put people at ease.

"They relaxed and felt they could talk about their problems. I think he has the potential to do wonderful things."

(Image: Pingle)

Winston has beds in several areas in the school so he can have some quiet time during his day and when he gets home it is definitely time to have some fun and be vocal and do some barking - something he is trained not to do while on duty at the the school.

If Winston does not pass the tests to become a Pets as Therapy dog, he will still have a loving home and will be part of the school community, said Mr Hurst.

Aspen Foster, of year 12 pupil at Pingle, said: "Winston is so lovely and we really like the idea of our own school dog. When I first saw him before Christmas I instantly fell in love with him.

"He's a good natured dog and doesn't mind us holding him which is great. I think its such a great idea having him at Pingle and I'm sure he will have an impact on us all."

Deb Holland, assistant principal, said: "There was some scepticism because some people didn't think a dog was a good idea as people are scared or allergic. A full risk assessment was really important and actually Winston is a really nice dog.

"He is very small and his temperament is lovely. If the students don't want to pet Winston then they do not have to. Winston is very low key as if people did not know about him then they would not know he is here."