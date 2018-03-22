The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police are hunting for a prisoner who has escaped from Sudbury Prison.

Adrian McNeish was convicted for possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life at Croydon Crown Court in 2015. He was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Yesterday, Wednesday, March 21, he absconded from Sudbury Open Prison in Derbyshire.

McNeish is described as black, 5ft 7ins tall and of a medium build. He also now has a full beard.

He is known to have links to the Croydon area of London.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to get in touch with Derbyshire police by calling non-emergency number 101. Aternatively, information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

