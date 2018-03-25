The video will start in 8 Cancel

A prisoner who absconded from Sudbury has been found, police have confirmed.

Adrian McNeish, 35, was convicted of possession of a gun with intent to endanger life at Croydon Crown Court in 2015 and was sentenced to nine years in prison.

However, he absconded from the open prison in Derbyshire on Wednesday, March 21.

The police put out an appeal for members of the public to look out for McNeish and on Friday, March 23, he was re-arrested by police and returned to prison.

A spokesman from Derbyshire police said: "Adrian McNeish has been re-arrested to return to prison. Thank you to everybody that shared our appeal."

