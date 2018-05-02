Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The horrific death of an 86-year-old housebound woman who died in terrible pain after her daughter left her sitting helplessly in her chair for up to 12 months has prompted an emotional plea from Burton's Age UK.

The town's branch of the charity has reminded families struggling over care issues for elderly of the existence of several agencies and support groups to help households cope with caring for ageing relatives.

The plea from Age UK Burton information and advice manager Jane Ingram was issued after Linda Farr admitted gross negligence manslaughter following the painful death of her mother Doreen Shufflebotham.

Mrs Shufflebotham had suffered several injuries and became very ill after being neglected and medical treatment had not been sought by her daughter Farr.

Doreen died on September 6, 2016, while suffering from a fracture and infection of the femur, a pulmonary embolism, sepsis, deep vein thrombosis and acute bacterial meningitis.

Medical experts estimated that Doreen had not moved from the chair that she had sat in for approximately eight to 12 months.

Farr, 68, from Cardiff Grove, Stoke-on-Trent, was subsequently arrested and on March 12 this year, pleaded guilty at Stafford Crown Court to gross negligence manslaughter in relation to the death of Doreen.

Farr has now been made the subject of a 20 months prison sentence suspended for two years for the offence.

The senior investigating officer for Staffordshire Police, Detective Inspector Dan Ison, said: "It is very upsetting to hear the extent of negligence in this case. Doreen's injuries were incredibly severe and she must have experienced terrible pain in her last few months as she became increasingly ill.

"This was a very traumatic experience for our investigating officers and I would like to praise their professionalism in the face of horrific injuries and conditions. I hope this raises awareness to others that appropriate medical advice should always be sought, especially if an elderly person is involved."

The force has also issued advice for people caring for an elderly person on a regular basis, by visiting the NHS website at www.nhs.uk/conditions/social-care-and-support/home-care/

Jane Ingram, from Age UK Burton, said the organisation was often contacted by people who are finding it difficult to care for their elderly relatives.

"We do have a lot of people come to us in crisis situations because they don't know where to go or who to ask for advice and are at the end of their tether but still care about their relatives," she said.

"We would refer them to the Staffordshire Carers Hub, the South Staffordshire Carers Association and we would advise them to contact their local social services department's care team for a carers assessment. This will help their relatives but the carers can receive help too if they feel they cannot cope.

"If their relative is also diagnosed with, for example, Alzheimer's, we will put them in touch with a local support group."