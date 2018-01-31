Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

East Midlands Airport has come up with an ingenious way to stop surprise marriage proposals being ruined - just in time for Valentine's Day.

Thousands of couples are set to jet out from the Castle Donington airport for a romantic break away on or around February 14 – with many secretly planning to ask their loved one to marry them.

However, as they travel though the airport while carrying the engagement ring in their hand luggage, they run the risk of security accidentally uncovering it in the presence of their partners.

And that would spoil the surprise and risk killing that romantic moment.

But now the airport has introduced a special new security measure ahead of Valentine's Day.

Anyone taking an engagement ring with them and going through security at the airport can now contact the venue in advance of traveling to obtain a 'secret code'.

When this is mentioned to security staff on arrival, the passenger carrying the ring will be directed to a separate security lane - away from the glare of travelling companions for checks so their partner won't see the ring being pulled out of hand luggage.

Matthew Quinney, East Midlands Airport's head of security, said: "It would put a big damper on someone's meticulously planned romantic trip if their big surprise was revealed even before they've boarded the plane.

"Arguably, there are more romantic places to be proposed to than in our security hall. So, out of courtesy to those who have been planning this moment for weeks or months, we have put in measures to ensure we’re not the cause of failed marriage proposals.

"After all, we want customers to return again and again."

To find out the secret code, passengers should email love@eastmidlandsairport.com in advance of their travel or, alternatively, send a direct message on Twitter to @EMA_Airport.