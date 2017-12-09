Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dog owners in Swadlincote are being warned to keep their pets safe after a case of Alabama Rot was confirmed by a vet.

Staff at Hartshorne Veterinary Surgery put out a plea warning after a poorly dog was brought in with the serious disease which is often fatal.

The dog was being walked in Gorse Lane Fields towards Boothorpe shortly before its owner realised it had become poorly.

The pooch was brought in to the surgery in Repton Road, where a vet confirmed it was suffering with Alabama rot. The dog's condition is not known.

A spokesman from the vets said: "We would urge owners to avoid walking their dogs in muddy or woodland areas and to make sure that after walking them, they wash their paws, legs and underbelly.

"The dogs should also be checked regularly around those areas and if you see any lesions or any changes, to bring them straight to a vet."

The often fatal disease affects the animal's kidneys, making it very difficult to recover from. In May 2017, it was reported that 98 dogs have died due to the condition in the UK in five years.

The spokesman added: "It is fatal more times than not, but nobody knows exactly what causes it.

"We hope that we don't see another case of it because it is a very scary disease, but everyone needs to be aware of the risk and what they can do to try to avoid it."

Common symptoms of the disease include lesions or ulcerations on the dog's legs, paws or muzzle, a fever, vomiting and anorexia. Anyone who has a dog with any of the symptoms is encouraged to see a vet as soon as possible.

What is Alabama Rot?

It is a disease that causes damage to a dog's blood vessels and kidney. It can be hard to identify and diagnose and even harder to treat.

The disease was first identified in greyhounds in Alabama in the 1980s, hence the name, and is much more common in the US than it is in the UK.

Since 2012, there have been 98 confirmed, 22 unconfirmed and 35 suspected cases of the disease across the UK.

The first sign of Alabama Rot is skin sores that have not been caused by a physical injury.

They are most commonly found below the knee or elbow or occasionally on the stomach or the face. Usually, this will cause hair loss and the dog will begin licking the wound.

These sores will be followed - between two and seven days later - with symptoms of kidney failure, such as reduced appetite, fatigue and vomiting.

Dogs are more likely to survive the disease if it is diagnosed early, but it is estimated that treatment is only successful in around 20 to 30 per cent of cases.