Burton's dog owners are being urged to take extra precautions after a deadly flesh-eating disease struck down a Derbyshire canine.

Labrador Thornton's sad death has prompted a warning from animal medics in the town.

His owner took him to the vets after spotting a small lesion on his paw.

Within a couple of days, the condition had spread and Thornton was so ill he had to be put to sleep.

Adina Marchis, a vet at Vets4Pets in Burton, has offered advice for worried dog owners.

She said: "The condition seems to be more common in the winter months, and we believe it can be contaminated through mud dogs will pick up when going on walks.

"We advise dog owners to clean their dogs legs and underbelly after they have been out for a walk.

"If they see anything wrong with their dog or any skin sores not caused by injuries, they should come and see a vet immediately. The earlier a dog is diagnosed, the better chance it has to survive.

"There have been scares around here, but I don't think there have been any confirmed cases across Burton."

It is believed the two-year-old pooch picked up the bug while walking in Long Eaton and Shardlow.

It comes after two whippets belonging to the same person died from the disease.

They fell ill after a walk in Gorse Lane Fields, towards Boothorpe, near Moira, and were taken to Hartshorne Veterinary Surgery in Repton Road.

Though the cause of Alabama Rot is unknown, there are ways to try to reduce the chances of infection occurring.

Below is all you need to know about the potentially fatal disease, including how to prevent it, how to spot it and what to do if your dog has it.

What is Alabama Rot?

The potentially fatal disease is medically known as cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV).

It is more commonly known as Alabama rot due to how it was first seen in greyhounds the 1980s in Alabama, but it has only been reported in the UK in the last six years.

Nine out of 10 dogs infected die from the disease.

What does CRGV mean?

Cutaneous – Affecting the skin

Renal – Affecting the kidneys

Glomerular – A structure in the kidneys which filters blood

Vasculopathy – A disease which affects blood vessels

What does the disease do?

The disease causes tiny blood clots to form in the blood vessels which blocks and damages them.

This results in skin ulcers, but in severe cases it can lead to sudden kidney failure as the organ is damaged.

What causes the disease?

At this time the cause of the disease remains unknown, but bacterial infection and toxin exposure have been ruled out.

It is thought that the disease is picked up on a dog's paws and legs on muddy walks.

As of yet, experts are not advising dog owners to avoid particular areas but an environmental cause of the disease is considered possible.

How do I prevent the disease?

Though the cause is not certain, dog owners are advised to avoid walking in wet and muddy areas and to wash their dogs' paws, legs and belly after walks.

As the underlying cause of CRGV is not known, a vaccine cannot be developed. The current best method of treatment is to avoid getting the disease to begin with.

Which dogs can be affected?

CRGV affects all dogs of all breeds, of any age and sex and in any location in the UK.

What are the symptoms of Alabama rot?

The first symptoms of Alabama rot are skin lesions, ulcers or sores that were not caused by a known injury.

These appear on the legs, body, mouth or tongue and the dog will begin licking at them.

Within two to seven days, the dog will start vomiting and may become "depressed" and show reduced hunger or tiredness.

What should I do if my dog shows any of these symptoms?

Take it to a vet straight away. The vet can diagnose your pet and the earlier that Alabama rot is treated, the greater chance your dog has of surviving.

How does a vet treat Alabama rot?

Your vet will decide on treatment options depending on how developed the disease has become. The dog may just need antibiotics and painkillers but it may need to be referred to a specialist if it has developed kidney failure.

When is the most likely time to contract it?

The overwhelming majority of cases (93 per cent) between 2012 and 2015 have been in winter and spring time.

How easy or likely is it to get it?

The numbers of actual confirmed cases of the disease are relatively small.

There were 112 confirmed cases of the disease in the UK since 2012, with 29 cases in 2017.

To put this in perspective, the RSPCA estimates that there were around 8.5 million pet dogs in 2017, which would put the infection rate at around 0.00034 per cent, or one in 944,444 dogs.

However, Alabama rot is fatal in nine out of 10 cases due to the limited treatment available.

David Walker, head of internal medicines at Anderson Moores, who has been closely involved in many of the cases, said: "Although this is a serious disease, it is not invariably fatal and we do not want people to panic.

"The signs to look out for are often little lesions below the knee or elbow and circular or like an ulcer. The hair will fall off which will get the dog's attention and they may start licking it.

"However, the difficulty is not all the lesions will look the same.

"Be vigilant and if people are worried they should go to their local vets.

"There is a suggestion that there is an environmental factor, we don't have clear evidence to back that up, but it can't not help to wash down your dog after a walk."