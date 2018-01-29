Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Vets have issued a warning to Swadincote's dog owners after two animals were killed by an excruciating disease.

Owners in Swadlincote are being urged to stay aware after the animals caught Alamaba rot walking near Moira.

Kelly Freeze, head vet at Bright Side Vets in Swadlincote, has outlined how to minimise the risk of infection.

She said: "To date, we have not had any cases of Alabama rot at Bright Side Vets, although we are aware that another vet in Swadlincote has reported a case.

"Alabama Rot is a disease which causes small clots to form in the blood vessels of the kidneys and skin.

"This causes them to become blocked and ultimately lead to damage of these organs.

"Unfortunately, the cause for Alabama Rot is currently unknown and as a result it is difficult to give preventative advice.

"Although not proven, an environmental cause for the condition is considered possible, therefore you could consider cleaning your dog after a muddy walk.

"However as mentioned above we do not know if this is any benefit.

"The first sign of the disease is often lesions of the skin, usually on the paws or limbs, but can be anywhere.

"The dogs then later progress and show signs of kidney disease. It is important to remember that skin lesions are very commonly seen in practice and very few are caused by Alabama Rot.

"There have only been 122 confirmed cases in the UK since November 2012.

"If, however, owners are at all worried, they should not hesitate to contact their vet."

In December, news broke that two whippets belonging to the same person, had died after contracting the deadly disease.

They fell ill after a walk in Gorse Lane Fields, towards Boothorpe, and were taken to Hartshorne Veterinary Surgery in Repton Road.

In May 2017, it was reported that 98 dogs had died due to the condition in the UK in five years.

Common symptoms of the disease include lesions or ulcerations on the dog's legs, paws or muzzle, a fever, vomiting and anorexia.

Anyone who has a dog with any of the symptoms is encouraged to see a vet as soon as possible.

What is Alabama Rot?

It is a disease that causes damage to a dog's blood vessels and kidney. It can be hard to identify and diagnose and even harder to treat.

The disease was first identified in greyhounds in Alabama in the 1980s, hence the name, and is much more common in the US than it is in the UK.

Since 2012, there have been 98 confirmed, 22 unconfirmed and 35 suspected cases of the disease across the UK.

The first sign of Alabama Rot is skin sores that have not been caused by a physical injury.

They are most commonly found below the knee or elbow or occasionally on the stomach or the face. Usually, this will cause hair loss and the dog will begin licking the wound.

These sores will be followed - between two and seven days later - with symptoms of kidney failure, such as reduced appetite, fatigue and vomiting.

Dogs are more likely to survive the disease if it is diagnosed early, but it is estimated that treatment is only successful in around 20 to 30 per cent of cases.