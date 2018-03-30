Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton's dog owners are being warned to protect their pooches from deadly Alabama Rot by keeping them away from mud as cases continue to be reported across the country.

Deaths of pets have been reported throughout the UK and now vets are urging dog owners to keep a close eye on their pets when out on walks.

Reported deaths includes two whippets, who belonged to the same person, who died after contracting the diease.

They fell ill after a walk in Gorse Lane Fields, towards Boothorpe, near Moira, and were taken to Hartshorne Veterinary Surgery in Repton Road.

Alabama Rot has been occurring across the UK in recent years and 2017 was officially the worst year on record for the disease since it was first detected in the country in 2012. Owners are being urged to wash any mud off their dogs when they return home and watch out for signs of the illness.

If it is not spotted early enough it could lead to potentially fatal kidney failure, with 80 per cent of all cases leading to death as it is often too late by the time it is diagnosed.

Geoffrey Smith, veterinary surgeon at Hartshorne Veterinary Surgery, said: "It is not a very nice disease and the biggest problem is the high fatality rate. We cannot really prevent Alabama rot as we don't know what causes it. It is a very random disease which is very rare, with only around 120 cases since 2012.

"It is seasonal as it is always between November to March when the ground is very wet and muddy. One way that you can protect dogs is to wash the mud off when you get home and wash them thoroughly.

(Image: Getty)

"The latest research suggests it could be from fish bacteria as it is from very wet, flooded ground. There is research looking in to it as there is no cure. It causes tiny blood clots in the blood vessels which leads to kidney failure and 80 per cent of dogs will die from this.

"Alabama rot starts with skin lesions, especially on the lower limbs like the knees and elbows. If you spot these you should get it checked out by a vet."

A Labrador called Thornton also died after picking up the bug in Derbyshire, believed to be while walking in Long Eaton or Shardlow.

The Dogs Trust's veterinary team has urged dog walkers to make sure their pet sticks to the path and to try to keep their dog out of mud and wet areas.

A spokesman for the Dogs Trust says the symptoms of Alabama Rot include:

Skin lesions, ulcers and sores Lethargy, or a loss of energy Loss of appetite and not wanting to eat Vomiting

What is Alabama Rot?

The potentially fatal disease is medically known as cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV).

It is more commonly known as Alabama rot due to how it was first seen in greyhounds the 1980s in Alabama, but it has only been reported in the UK in the last six years.

Nine out of 10 dogs infected die from the disease.

What does CRGV mean?

Cutaneous – Affecting the skin

Renal – Affecting the kidneys

Glomerular – A structure in the kidneys which filters blood

Vasculopathy – A disease which affects blood vessels

What does the disease do?

The disease causes tiny blood clots to form in the blood vessels which blocks and damages them.

This results in skin ulcers, but in severe cases it can lead to sudden kidney failure as the organ is damaged.

What causes the disease?

At this time the cause of the disease remains unknown, but bacterial infection and toxin exposure have been ruled out.

It is thought that the disease is picked up on a dog's paws and legs on muddy walks.

As of yet, experts are not advising dog owners to avoid particular areas but an environmental cause of the disease is considered possible.

How do I prevent the disease?

Though the cause is not certain, dog owners are advised to avoid walking in wet and muddy areas and to wash their dogs' paws, legs and belly after walks.

As the underlying cause of CRGV is not known, a vaccine cannot be developed. The current best method of treatment is to avoid getting the disease to begin with.

Which dogs can be affected?

CRGV affects all dogs of all breeds, of any age and sex and in any location in the UK.

What are the symptoms of Alabama rot?

The first symptoms of Alabama rot are skin lesions, ulcers or sores that were not caused by a known injury.

These appear on the legs, body, mouth or tongue and the dog will begin licking at them.

Within two to seven days, the dog will start vomiting and may become "depressed" and show reduced hunger or tiredness.

(Image: Team Edward Labrador rescue)

What should I do if my dog shows any of these symptoms?

Take it to a vet straight away. The vet can diagnose your pet and the earlier that Alabama rot is treated, the greater chance your dog has of surviving.

How does a vet treat Alabama rot?

Your vet will decide on treatment options depending on how developed the disease has become. The dog may just need antibiotics and painkillers but it may need to be referred to a specialist if it has developed kidney failure.

When is the most likely time to contract it?

The overwhelming majority of cases (93 per cent) between 2012 and 2015 have been in winter and spring time.

How easy or likely is it to get it?

The numbers of actual confirmed cases of the disease are relatively small.

There were 112 confirmed cases of the disease in the UK since 2012, with 29 cases in 2017.

To put this in perspective, the RSPCA estimates that there were around 8.5 million pet dogs in 2017, which would put the infection rate at around 0.00034 per cent, or one in 944,444 dogs.

However, Alabama rot is fatal in nine out of 10 cases due to the limited treatment available.

David Walker, head of internal medicines at Anderson Moores, who has been closely involved in many of the cases, said: "Although this is a serious disease, it is not invariably fatal and we do not want people to panic.

"The signs to look out for are often little lesions below the knee or elbow and circular or like an ulcer. The hair will fall off which will get the dog's attention and they may start licking it.