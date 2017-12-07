Want your pet to look as Christmassy as you? We could have found the product you've been waiting for.
Aldi has designed a new Christmas jumper range for you and your dog or cat!
They look a little bit like hot water bottle covers, to be honest but they would certainly catch the eye when you're taking your pooch for a walk in the snow.
The brand lists its animalistic outfits in its Special Buys section. There are jumpers for adults (£7.99), kids (£5.99), and pets (£3.99). Designs include a 'lilac unicorn', and another with the slogan: 'Eat, sleep, turkey, repeat'.
Aldi says on its website: "Despite their natural furry coats, some pets require a little more warmth over winter, whether they're dozing in the house or running about on a brisk walk.
"Our Pet Collection Unicorn Christmas Pet Jumpers are designed to be suitable for both, with three sizes available and a button hole to put the lead through."