Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Want your pet to look as Christmassy as you? We could have found the product you've been waiting for.

Aldi has designed a new Christmas jumper range for you and your dog or cat!

They look a little bit like hot water bottle covers, to be honest but they would certainly catch the eye when you're taking your pooch for a walk in the snow.

The brand lists its animalistic outfits in its Special Buys section. There are jumpers for adults (£7.99), kids (£5.99), and pets (£3.99). Designs include a 'lilac unicorn', and another with the slogan: 'Eat, sleep, turkey, repeat'.

Aldi says on its website: "Despite their natural furry coats, some pets require a little more warmth over winter, whether they're dozing in the house or running about on a brisk walk.

"Our Pet Collection Unicorn Christmas Pet Jumpers are designed to be suitable for both, with three sizes available and a button hole to put the lead through."