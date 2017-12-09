The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 20-year-old man has admitted damaging a window at a popular Swadlincote pub in a case heard by Southern Derbyshire Magistrates.

Criminal damage

A man has admitted criminal damage. Alexander Burns, 20, of Rose Hill, Woodville, admitted intentionally causing £100 worth of damage to a window at the Sir Nigel Gresley, Swadlincote, on April 22.

He also admitted driving a vehicle in Coppice Side, Swadlincote, on October 23, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without insurance. He also admitted his vehicle had no MoT certificate. He also admitted failing to attend court on November 21.

He has been fined £160 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. His licence was endorsed with eight points.

Harassing a victim

A man has been found guilty of harassment. Peter Paterson, 51, of St Johns Drive, Newhall, has been found guilty of intending to cause a woman harassment, alarm or distress by using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour in Newhall on July 26.

He has been fined £180 and ordered to pay £150 court costs and a £30 victim surcharge. He was ordered to abide by a 12-month restraining order.

Criminal damage

A man has admitted criminal damage. Glenn Dolman, 21, of Bardolph Close, Swadlincote, admitted intentionally damaging two televisions to the value of £500 at an address in Swadlincote on November 1.

He has been made the subject of a 12-month community order with a rehabilitation activity requirement and 50 hours unpaid work. He has been ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge.

Driving offences

A man has admitted a string of driving offences. Michael Bradley, 26, of Elms Road, Coton in the Elms, admitted driving a Renault Clio in Stanton Road, on November 6, while banned.

He also admitted driving without insurance. He also admitted failing to attend court on November 20.

He has been made the subject of a 12 month community order with 40 hours unpaid work. He has been fined £40 and ordered to pay £85 court costs and a £85 victim surcharge. He has been banned from driving for six months.