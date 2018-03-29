Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Allegations have been made about two more members of staff at Repton School, it is understood.

It would bring to four the number of employees or former employees of the top public school who have had accusations made against them.

In the latest cases, a claim of inappropriate behaviour resulting in safeguarding issues on an overseas trip have been made against one member of staff.

And an unrelated allegation has been made to the police against another member of staff, it is believed.

The school refused to confirm whether or not the allegations had been made or to say whether or not either person had been suspended as a result.

The revelations come after the Burton Mail’s sister title the Derby Telegraph reported earlier this month that an investigation had been launched involving a staff member who is now on indefinite leave.

That member of staff is “no longer carrying out any school duties”, according to an email sent out to parents.

And, as previously reported, a separate Repton School staff member was arrested at the end of January on suspicion of attempting sexual contact with a child who was not at the school. That staff member no longer works there.

Repton School and Derbyshire police were asked about the Derby Telegraph’s understanding that new allegations had been made about two more members of staff.

A spokesman for Repton School said: “The school takes seriously any allegations regarding staff conduct, and has robust safeguarding procedures in place to protect the safety and welfare of our pupils.”

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: “Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary are working as part of a multi-agency team to deal with safeguarding concerns at Repton School.

“The response to this is still in the early stages and we are working closely with the school at this time.”

Earlier in the month the Derby Telegraph saw an email which the school’s head teacher Alastair Land sent about the teacher who is on indefinite leave.

It said Repton had been “working with external agencies in full throughout”. Mr Land also said he does “recognise the concern this news brings and will therefore be in touch with further information as soon as I am able”.

The independent fee-paying school caters for boarding and non-boarding pupils. Former pupils include the TV presenter Jeremy Clarkson, the author Roald Dahl and Derbyshire actor and former Strictly Come Dancing star Tom Chambers.

According to its website, fees at the school for the 2017-18 term for boarders were £11,569 per term. For day pupils it was £8,582 per term.