The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An alleged cannabis factory has been discovered in South Derbyshire, it has been revealed.

Derbyshire police were called to the garage of a home in Bren Way, Hilton, on Friday, January 19, to reports of suspected cannabis operation inside.

Officers from Hilton, Hatton and Etwall Safer Neighbourhood team tweeted about the incident, urging people to report any suspicions they have to the police.

A spokesman for Derbyshire police said: "We were called out to Bren Way, Hilton, at 12.15pm to reports of an alleged large-scale cannabis grow.

"We attended the address and found what is believed to be cannabis.

"We have seized the alleged cannabis and no arrests have been made."

The spokesman said enquiries ongoing and anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident number 373 on January 19.