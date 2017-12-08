The video will start in 8 Cancel

Alton Towers workers arrived at work today to see the theme park covered in a spectacular blanket of snow.

Pictures released by the Staffordshire resort show rollercoasters and attractions looking gorgeous as they glimmer in the sun while covered in snow, today, Friday, December 8.

(Image: Alton Towers Facebook page)

A healthy dose of the white stuff fell overnight, leading to some picturesque scenes in the area.

With more snow forecast for the weekend, Alton Towers bosses have promised to keep visitors posted as to which attractions will be available.

(Image: Alton Towers Facebook page)

Many families have bookings for the Santa Sleepover events, the next of which takes place on Sunday, December 10.

The events include an overnight stay, a visit to Santa and a panto performance of Jack and the Beanstalk.

(Image: Alton Towers Facebook page)

Hungry visitors will be able to enjoy a festive evening meal and buffet breakfast.

Water park tickets and theme park tickets for selected rides, including CBeebies Land, and evening entertainment are also part of the experience.