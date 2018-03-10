Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Where better to go for a fun-packed day out than Alton Towers Resort? Renowned for its white-knuckle rides, scenic surroundings and history, the attraction caters for both young and old.

But if you've never been, or need a refresher on what to expect, we have all you need to know in this guide.

What are the newest rides at Alton Towers?

Thrillseekers have a lot to get excited about in 2018. One of the resort's most exciting and ambitious developments is Wicker Man, the first wooden rollercoaster to be built in the UK for more than 20 years.

The rollercoaster fuses wood and fire to create a unique ride which is 57.7 feet tall and 2,028 feet long, and features an imposing flaming 'wicker man' centrepiece. It's located where The Flume used to be.

What other rides are there?

The other most thrilling rides, known as the 'Big Six', are The Smiler, TH13TEEN, Rita, Nemesis, Galactica, formerly Air, and Oblivion. Let's take a look at each of these individually…

The Smiler

Top features: The world's first 14 loop rollercoaster combined with a speed of 85km per hour.

Height restriction: 1.4m

Location: X-Sector

TH13TEEN

Top features: Dubbed a 'psychoaster,' TH13TEEN was the world's first freefall drop rollercoaster. You'll venture through the Dark Forest to an ancient crypt where the coaster train will burst 5m through the floorboards. And there may be another surprise too…

Height restriction: 1.2m

Location: Dark Forest

Rita

Top features: Rita sees riders race off at 100kph in just 2.5 seconds, reaching a G force of 4.5.

Height restriction: 1.4m

Location: Dark Forest

Nemesis

Top features: Nemesis was Europe's first inverted rollercoaster when it was built in 1994, and it's still one of the park's most popular rides because of its exhilarating corkscrews and loops which you experience with your legs hanging.

Height restriction: 1.4m

Location: Forbidden Valley

Galactica

Top features: Formerly known as Air, the ride now incorporates virtual reality to make you feel like you're flying through outer space.

Height restriction: 1.4m

Location: Forbidden Valley

Oblivion

Top features: Another world first, Oblivion hangs you over the edge of a vertical drop before plummeting the carriage into a black hole.

Height restriction: 1.4m

Location: X-Sector

What are the different zones or lands at the park?

The big rides are spread out through the park, so thrillseekers will want to head over to X-Sector for The Smiler and Oblivion, Forbidden Valley for Galactica and Nemesis or the Dark Forest for TH13TEEN and Rita first.

There’s also a Cloud Cuckoo Land for Cuckoo Cars driving school, Gloomy Wood for Duel, Katanga Canyon for Runaway Mine Train and the Congo River Rapids and of course The Gardens.

What can I expect from CBeebies Land?

Youngsters will see their favourite CBeebies TV shows come to life in this area dedicated to kids.

The star attraction is arguably the Furchester Hotel Live Show, an interactive performance where youngsters will be able to help adored characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster prepare for the arrival of VIP guest Chick Swagger.

Other highlights include the Octonauts Rollercoaster adventure located near to Spinball Whizzer too, so if some of you are feeling extra adventurous, that's the perfect next stop, as well as the Go Jetters Vroomster Zoom Ride – the kids can actually guide their cars up and down with their own controls.

Toddlers will love the more sedate In the Night Garden Magical Boat Ride and Postman Pat Parcel Post attractions.

How much are tickets, and how do I buy them?

Admission is £55 for an adult if you pay at the gate. The same ticket is £33 if you buy online five days in advance, our sister title the Stoke Sentinel reports.

How can I get cheaper tickets?

Buy a season pass for the cost of a normal day's ticket at £55 and come back for the rest of the year.

Find out the full details here.

You can also get a £10 Fastrack for £5 if you buy with an online adult ticket at a total cost £38.

What is Fastrack and how does it work?

A Fastrack lets you use a special line to queue for a ride, cutting your queuing time down. Some Fastracks are included in the price of a hotel stay.

Take a look at the queue time boards at the end of Towers Street to see what attractions might make investing in a Fasttrack worthwhile.

Bear in mind there is a limited number of Fastracks which can be issued per day so on a busy day it's worth bagging them quickly.

What Fastrack packages are there and what rides are included?

Single ride Fastracks are available for most attractions from £5 on the day, as well as the following packages…

Adventurer – £12

Ride Congo River Rapids, Spinball Whizzer and Runaway Mine Train once - you must ride Spinball Whizzer at an allocated time.

Bronze – £20

Ride Oblivion, Nemesis, Rita and TH13TEEN once.

Silver – £35

Ride the 'Big Six' – Oblivion, Nemesis, Galactica, Rita, TH13TEEN, The Smiler – once

Gold – £55

Ride Galactica, Oblivion, Nemesis, Rita, TH13TEEN, The Smiler, Duel, Runaway Mine Train, Congo River Rapids, Marauders Mayhem, Battle Galleons, Enterprise and Spinball Whizzer once.

Platinum – £95

Unlimited rides on Galactica, Nemesis, Rita, Oblivion, TH13TEEN, The Smiler, Duel, Runaway Mine Train, Congo River Rapids, Marauders Mayhem, Battle Galleons, Enterprise and Spinball Whizzer.

How much is parking at Alton Towers?

Car parking for theme park guests is £6 all day. Hotel guests can stay on accommodation car parks for free.

What hotels are there on site?

CBeebies Land Hotel

For kids that are mad about CBeebies, a stay at this dedicated hotel would be a very special treat. Just look at the incredible themed rooms…

Theme: CBeebies

Features: the Musical Meadow with 14 hours of entertainment a day, early access to CBeebies Land, toddler friendly facilities, and The Windmill restaurant.

Best for: Families with toddlers.

Alton Towers Hotel

Theme: The fictitious explorer Sir Algenon and his eccentric adventures.

Features: A flying ship which has crash-landed right in the middle of the hotel, the Secret Garden restaurant, Dragons Bar and Atrium, a second day in the park included for free, early access to some rides, evening entertainment, a free full English breakfast, and the spa.

There are some very cool rooms at the Alton Towers Hotel that not many people know about, including the 'moon voyage,' 'sleepover', 'chocolate' and 'Arabian nights'.

Best for: It's an all-rounder – families and couples will be equally at home.

Enchanted Village Woodland Lodges and Luxury Treehouses

Theme: Think 'The Hobbit'.

Features: Second day in the park included for free, early access to some rides, evening entertainment, free breakfast.

Plus in the luxury treehouses you get your own private hot tub and exclusive in-Resort takeaway service.

Best for: Families who like outdoor fun, groups.

Splash Landings Hotel

Theme: A taste of the Caribbean.

Features: Waterpark on site, a second day in the park included for free, early access to some rides, evening entertainment, a free hot five item breakfast with cereals and juices.

Best for: Families who want to take advantage of the waterpark.

What's the waterpark like?

If we said 'name a North Staffordshire water park' it's probably WaterWorld that would spring to mind. But you can visit the Alton Towers Waterpark independently of the main theme park, and there’s lots of tropical fun including a lazy river, outdoor flume adventure, plus the exhilarating Master Blaster water coaster.

When is Scarefest and what can I expect?

Scarefest 2018 will take place on selected dates between October 6 and November 2.

It's always a highlight of the resort’s year, with rides open in the dark, terrifying scare mazes and zombie flash mobs, to name but a few highlights. See what we found at the 2017 Scarefest event here.

When do they have fireworks?

Details of the 2018 Ultimate Fireworks Spectacular haven't been released yet, but the glorious display marks the end of the year for Alton Towers, and is your last opportunity to go on the rides before they close for the winter season.

New for 2018, the Rush 'n' Rampage slides have had a revamp. On Rush you can choose between five different music and light themes – from tropical storm to Calypso carnival.

Opening times

Alton Towers reopens for its 2018 season on March 17. Opening times typically vary depending on the day, but have not been released for this year yet. For the latest information visit the opening times page on the Alton Towers Resort website. The resort is currently scheduled to close for winter after its final fireworks event on November 4.