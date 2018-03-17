Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Excitement about Alton Towers' newest ride, Wicker Man, has been building for months and fans thought their wait was finally over, but Mother Nature has had other ideas.

Hundreds of thrill-seekers lined the gates at the Staffordshire theme park ready for today's opening, but they were quickly told none of the park's roller coasters would be operating due to heavy snowfall and strong winds.

The Wicker Man, a wooden roller coaster featuring real fire, will now open on Saturday, March 24.

The problem were caused by the 'Beast from the East 2' battered the UK with snowfall, causing problems up and down the country.

(Image: Mikael Buck / Alton Towers)

A statement on the Alton Towers website said: "The theme park is open as planned today and our hotels and water park are fully open as normal.

"As we thought, however, the weather forecast has not improved - with below zero temperatures, snow and high winds all expected throughout the day - meaning we won't be able to operate our roller coasters today, including Wicker Man, our new thrill attraction.

"We'll continue to monitor the situation through the day and will post an update on ride openings on Sunday on our social media channels."

Anyone who had brought tickets for the opening weekend can use their tickets on another date when the park has re-opened.

What to do if you have tickets this weekend...

The Alton Towers statement continued: "However, if you have a pre-paid ticket or accommodation and would like to re-schedule your visit until the weather improves please visit our help centre to see what your options are.

"Many thanks for your patience, and we hope to see you all soon."

The help centre says: "If you would prefer to to Alton Towers theme park on another day during the 2018 season you can do this by presenting your unused tickets at the admissions office.

"There is no need to pre-book and your ticket can be used any day we are open until June 30, 2018."