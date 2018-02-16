Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The first images of the long-awaited £16 million Wicker Man white knuckle roller coaster ride at Alton Towers have been released.

It will be the first wooden roller coaster built in the UK for 21 years and will be the world’s first to combine wood and fire.

Wicker Man will join the likes of Nemesis, Galactica, Oblivion and the Smiler as one of the biggest attractions at the Staffordshire theme park. It is due to open in the spring when the park reopens for the new season.

(Image: Mikael Buck / Alton Towers)

The new dramatic images reveal the six-storey creation featuring a giant human face on one side and a ram’s head on the other. The structure then appears to burst into flames as coaster riders race through its chest.

Before boarding the ride, visitors will learn about the world of the Beornen, a secret community living in the woods that surround Alton, the village next to the park. Guests will be chosen to take part in the pre-show before braving the ride itself.

Every ride will see 24 passengers per time experience the new roller coaster, with two trains, each made up of six wooden carriages, being on the track at one time.

Francis Jackson, operations director at Alton Towers, said: "Wicker Man is Alton Towers' most ambitious project to date and we're really excited to finally reveal our newest thrill attraction to the world.

"We've spend four years creating an experience that is truly spectacular by investing in the latest technologies which combine wood, fire and special effects to give riders the genuine feeling that they will be racing through flames.

"We can't wait for everyone to experience Wicker Man when the park opens this spring."

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

While it was on the drawing board, the ride was given the ‘Secret Weapon’ label, being known as SW8, which is the codename bosses there give to the park’s most exciting new rides.

Nemesis, Oblivion and The Smiler, were also all labelled Secret Weapon before their unveiling.

The codename has been given to six roller coasters and two planned coasters since 1991. The first Secret Weapon ride to be build, SW8, was Nemesis, which was the world’s first inverted roller coaster.

Oblivion also joined the Secret Weapon group as the world’s first vertical drop roller coaster. Others to have been given the name include Galactica, Th13teen, The Smiler, and now, Wicker Man.

Wicker Man was developed by Great Coasters International, the world’s leading creator of wooden roller coasters. The ride’s development incorporates new safety technology and has already seen ride operators undergo hundreds of hours of training to make sure guests stay safe when riding, said a spokesman for Alton Towers.

(Image: Mikael Buck / Alton Towers)

Alton Towers Resort has invested £16 million into creating the new ride, which has been in development for more than four years. By the time the ride opens, more than 1,000 people will have been involved in its creation, with many coming from the local area, he said.

Andy Hine is the chairman of the Roller Coaster Club of Great Britain and said he has been looking forward to a new wooden coaster being built in the UK.

The enthusiast added the Wicker Man would compliment the big six rides already at the park and that the ride would be ‘great for thrill-seekers everywhere’.

Before the theme of the ride was announced, rumours had been running rife among fans of the park who were keen to know what would be built in the spot of fan-favourite, The Flume.

Alton Towers bosses had been teasing fans about the ride for several months, with ominous logos and writing in an unknown language appearing around the theme park.

The ride was officially unveiled by the park on Monday, January 8, when the Wicker Man logo was projected onto the London Eye in the capital.

Developers issued a statement last year on the park's website reading: "The woods surrounding the village of Alton harbour a mysterious group, which until recent sightings were unseen by the modern world.

"Whispers around the village say that the group are angered by people abusing the world's natural resources and the rapid advance of technology.

(Image: Mickael Buck / Alton Towers)

"Every year the secluded group hosts a festival to celebrate their own interpretation of Halloween paying homage to the earth celebrating the crossover between the living world and the dead. The group have recently infiltrated the Alton Towers Resort and for the first time are allowing outsiders to celebrate with them.

"But what part will you - the outsiders - play in this ritual? You've been chosen, and are about to find out."

The artwork for the new ride was developed by globally-celebrated illustration, Kyle Lambert – who is known for his work in Stanger Things, Jurassic Park and Jumanji.

More information on the Wicker Man can be found by visiting the Alton Towers website or by searching #WickerManRide across social media.

What is the Wicker Man tradition?

The wicker man was a large statue that was reportedly used by the ancient Druids for sacrifces.

In 1973, a film called The Wicker Man was released starring Edward Woodward and Christopher Lee. The film documented the ancient tradition human sacrifice by burning the victim inside a huge wooden statue, usually made of wicker or willow.

The tradition, carried out in Pagan cultures, was often done in a bid to please God and reverse whatever bad luck the group had been having, such as a bad harvest.

Julius Caesar even wrote about the practice in his Commentary on the Gallic War.

What will The Wicker Man be joining at Alton Towers?

There are currently six major rollercoasters at the Staffordshire theme park, including Galactica, Nemesis, Oblivion, Rita, Thirteen and The Smiler.

Galactica

Formerly known as Air, the ride first opened in 2002 as the first flying coaster made by manufacturers, Bolliger and Mabillard.

Riders would be strapped into their seats and would 'fly' around the track in a lay-down position with their legs dangling.

The ride was refurbished at the end of the 2015 season and was reopened in March, 2016 as Galactica.

Visitors now have the option to wear a virtual reality headset that simulate a flight through space.

Each seat has its own Samsung Gear VR that projects a moving video straight to the user to make them feel like they are elsewhere.

Nemesis

Located in the Forbidden Valley area of the park, the 716 metre long ride has an impressive top speed of 50 miles per hour.

First open in 1994, Nemesis was a £10 million investment by Alton Towers and is a firm thrill-seekers favourite, consistently ranking highly in industry countdowns.

The theme of the ride revolves around an alien creature excavated from the ground, with guests attempting to escape by riding.

Due to the popularity of the ride, the related 'Nemesis: Sub-Terra' opened in March 2012, and is an immersive walk-through experience that takes guests into the depths of an underground cave network where a nest of eggs have been found.

Sub-Terra has however not been operational since June 2015.

Oblivion

If you have ridden Oblivion at Alton Towers, you will remember it.

Opened in 1998, as 'the world's first vertical drop roller coaster', the ride has a fairly simple layout.

The car slowly rises to 60 feet, at a 45 degree angle, building up the tension of riders, before a 180ft drop, into a dark hole at an 87 degree angle.

Rita

Located in the Dark Forest area of the theme park, Rita is memorable for its extremely quick start, firing riders forward at 62.1 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds.

It is themed on an abandoned drag racing car used by riders to escape from the Dark Forest and was opened in 2005 at the cost of £8,000,000.

The track takes high-speed corners and while queuing, riders can hear a 'spooky' countdown to the start of the ride that says: "Keep your head back. Hold on tight, you must escape. Go, go, go!"

Thirteen

Thirteen, sometimes written as Th13teen, opened at the park in March, 2010.

It is known as the world's first vertical freefall drop roller coaster, plunging rider's five metres into darkness near the end of the experience.

The dark and mysterious ride ventures through an ancient crypt to face the horror behind the whole section of the park, called Dark Forest.

The Smiler

First opened in May, 2013, The Smiler features a world record for the most inversions on a roller coaster, with 14.

Themed around a large machine, trying to manipulate riders into 'smiling' using a large machine called 'The Marmaliser'.

Guests queue in a large metal cage, from which they can look up and see the ride above them and the carts flying around the track.

With five separate sections to the ride, each allowing a different train to be in operation at once, The Smiler theoretically has a capacity of 1,200 people each hour.