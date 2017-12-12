The video will start in 8 Cancel

A compassionate disability nurse who helped a young autistic woman rebuild her life after losing her mum has won a top award.

Gary Spooner played a key part in helping 24-year-old Polly Hale come to terms with the tragedy.

Polly showed her gratitude for Gary's selfless help by nominating him for the "good nurse" category of the prestigious regional Great British Care Awards.

And the 48-year-old was lauded by judges after winning the accolade during a glittering ceremony.

Gary, clinical lead for Uttoxeter firm DE Healthcare, said: "I had no clue about Polly's nomination until it was official.

"I'm beyond thrilled to have won as I was up against some incredibly talented and dedicated nurses, but her taking the time and effort to make the entry is the biggest validation I could receive."

Gary has worked closely with Polly, who has Asperger’s Syndrome, since she came to DE Healthcare in April 2016.

The Cheddleton resident has helped Polly gain independence and oversee her development, including sessions to help her express emotions to cope with her loss.

She now uses The Hub – DE’s community base in Church Street – to teach sign language. The Tean woman also recently received an NVQ in food preparation and cooking.

Her remarkable progress was recognised in May, when she reached the final of the Learning Disability and Autism Awards.

Having won his regional award, Gary, who has worked with people with learning disabilities for 15 years, will now compete with fellow professionals in the national finals in March.

A statement from the Great British Care Award judges reads: "Gary is a passionate, dedicated clinical lead who sees his role as a way of life, leading a confident professional team to enhance the lives of others."

Tracey Fletcher, managing director at DE Healthcare, said: "Gary is a star who puts his heart and soul into the development of every one of our clients.

"His work with Polly has shown real results, and I’m so proud of his win; DE is a small, family-run organisation and he held his own against large NHS Trusts and regional city councils."

DE Healthcare was also nominated and won through to the final for the care employer of the year but lost out to Asra House Residential Care Home in Leicester.

More information about DE Healthcare is available by emailing danielle@dehealthcare.co.uk and the firm’s latest vacancies are online at here