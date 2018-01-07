Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Newhall teenager needs less than 50 signatures in his fight to bring back the once-popular American Adventure theme park in Derbyshire.

Now with a staggering 9,958 signatures, Declan Salmon, 19, of Birch Avenue, is well on course for reaching his total of getting 10,000 signatures, at which point, he will hand the petition to council bosses.

He is hoping it will pave the way for talks on bringing old Wild West theme park back.

It comes as almost all traces of the park in Shipley, near Heanor, have gone and council bosses have already given the green light to a housing development on the 112-acre plot next door to Shipley Country Park.

It has taken 22 months for Mr Salmon to near his total online and he is now making a last-minute plea for more signatures which he hopes will boost interest in rebuilding the American Adventure, in Shipley, near Heanor, in Derbyshire, which closed 10 years ago.

If Declan reaches his target of 10,000 signatures then his petition could be discussed by Amber Valley Borough Council which covers the area where the Wild West theme park once stood.

Among the rides and attractions, the park even had a replica life-size town from the Wild West, complete with a saloon, where Lazy Lil and her show girls used to perform.

There was also 'white knuckle' roller-coaster rides and a water log flume.

Declan hopes that the borough council will be encouraged by the petition to seek entertainment operators to bring another theme park to the county.

The theme park closed in 2007 following financial struggles and little remains of the original park, although some of the rides are in use at other venues.

The buildings have been demolished and there are plans to build 307 homes on the land, a scheme which was approved in 2015.

Plenty of others have visited the petition and left messages of support. Anyone who would like to sign the petition can do so here.