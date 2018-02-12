The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenager is hoping to raise £1 million in a "last-chance bonanza" to rebuild the American Adventure theme park

Declan Salmon, of Newhall, has created a crowdfunding website with a target of £1 million in a final bid to his dream to rebuild the Wild West-themed park a reality.

The 19-year-old's efforts have been scuppered by plans to build 307 homes on the park's former site near Shipley Park, in Amber Valley.

And Derbyshire County Council say resurrecting the park is not financially viable - despite Declan collating 11,000 signatures on a petition calling for its return.

Now he is having one last crack at achieving his relentless ambition to see the park he loved re-opened.

He said: "The American Adventure closed in 2007 due to financial struggles and falling visitor numbers.

"I went to the park when I was a kid and to this very day I remember it so well.

"My petition has been signed by nearly 11,000 people. Bringing the park back would boost the local economy of Derbyshire and the East Midlands.

"Families and teenagers and young children have nowhere to go in Derbyshire since the American Adventure closed and I think now is the right time to bring it back.

"This is the last chance to bring back American Adventure and with your help in donating we can bring it back even better than it was 31 years ago. It is a last-chance bonanza."

The Birchwood Avenue resident says the cash raised would be given to a leisure firm that would rebuild the once-popular attraction.

The county council will formally discuss Declan's petition at its full council meeting in April.

Mr Salmon has been invited to present his petition at the meeting.

He is expected to tell politicians that if the theme park is not rebuilt, a memorial to the former attraction should be erected at its former home.

Anyone who wants to donate to the cause can visit the website here.