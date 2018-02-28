Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The amount of cannabis seized on Staffordshire's streets almost doubled in 2017 when compared to the previous year.

A freedom of information request made to Staffordshire Police revealed that an incredible 214,707.97 grams - or 473lbs - was confiscated in the county by officers in 2017. In total, it would have an estimated street value of around £1.2 million.

There were 113,569.99 grams of cannabis seized by officers in 2016, 22,927.87 grams in 2015, and 65,369.25 grams in 2014.

The figure for 2017 is expected to rise even further, according to Staffordshire Police, with a back-log at the laboratory where the drugs are weighed and collated for the past year.

In December 2017, two men involved in the running of a cannabis factory at a farm near Burton were said to have netted more than £350,000 from the "sophisticated and professional" drugs operation.

Ian Locke and Martin Young had been part of a two-year plot to cultivate cannabis plants in barns at the farm at Hoar Cross.

At hearings at Stafford Crown Court both men were subject to confiscation orders under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

(Image: Getty)

The court had heard the farm was located in an "idyllic rural spot" on the A515 in Hoar Cross which was raided by police in March 2015.

Officers discovered a "sophisticated and professional" cannabis factory hidden behind huge bales of hay in rooms in three barns.

Hundreds of plants were found in various stages of growth capable of producing an estimated £280,000 worth of cannabis.

Police said the drugs operation had the potential of producing up to £1 million of cannabis in a year.

Superintendent Martin Brereton, from Staffordshire Police, said that he believes the increased amount collected is due to the force cracking down on criminals.

(Image: STAFFORDSHIRE POLICE)

He said: "The rise in the amount of cannabis seized during the last four years can be largely attributed to increased proactivity around drug seizures, greater drugs enforcement and community engagement.

"In addition, we have carried out force-wide drugs operations and campaigns across the county and in recent years have uncovered a number of large-scale cannabis cultivations and single large seizures."

Staffordshire Police also pointed out that on many occasions, large seizures will boost the amount for the whole year. According to the force, it is eagerly investigating tip-offs officers get from residents.

They have highlighted how important it is for people to let them know should they suspect anybody possesses the illegal substance to improve the chance of them being brought to justice.

Superintendent Brereton continued: "We're also working closely with local communities and acting upon intelligence provided by members of the public.

"Many of the activities we've been involved in have come about as a direct result of someone passing information or highlighting issues to us that we have then developed and drew resource from across the force to tackle."

What should you do if you suspect a neighbour is smoking cannabis?

What are the laws when it comes to your neighbour smoking cannabis? The sickly sweet aroma of pot smoke is one once smelt, never forgotten, but what can you do, legally, if you suspect your neighbour is smoking weed?

Our sister site the Derby Telegraph took a closer look at the law.

(Image: Getty)

Can people smoke cannabis on their own property legally?

Absolutely not. Any suggestion that you can is an urban myth. A Derbyshire police spokeswoman said that possession of cannabis is an offence and is a matter for the police.

Call the police? Won't my neighbours find out I've done it?

The police say no. A spokeswoman said that Derbyshire police would "never give away a caller's identity".

They said that they would never say that information came from a neighbour, but instead explain that they had received a call.

People can always call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if they want to remain anonymous throughout the process.

What will happen to my neighbours if I call the police about them?

The police spokesman said this could depend on a number of variables, including the amount of cannabis, and whether someone has had any previous convictions.