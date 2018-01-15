Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Top Government roles have gone to the Uttoxeter and Alton MPs in prime minister Theresa May's recent reshuffle.

Uttoxeter MP Andrew Griffiths has been appointed as a new small business minister.

And Staffordshire Moorlands representative Karen Bradley has taken on the challenging role of Northern Ireland Secretary.

Mr Griffiths, 47, left his position as lord commissioner of the treasury to take up his new role.

His official title is "parliamentary under-secretary of state at the department for business, energy and industrial strategy.

Speaking to BBC Radio Derby, Mr Griffiths said: "I'm really delighted and honoured to have been asked by Theresa May to join the Government and it’s a big job to do and I’m really looking forward to it.

"I'm joining the department for business, energy and industrial strategy and one of my roles is going to be to support the 5.7 million small businesses across the country to make sure they thrives and prosper and employ more people.

"You get a red box when you're a Government minister, with your daily workload in it and your letters to sign and an office in the department of business here in Westminster, so lots to get to grips with, but I’m really looking forward to it. It's something I’m very interested and passionate about and it's a big job."

Mr Griffiths was asked about how his new role might intertwine with his constituency's deep and proud history with pubs.

He said: "I was the chairman for the parliamentary beer group and did a lot of the lobbying for the local brewing industry but I'm responsible for a whole host of things, postal services, the retail sector, so there's a real range of things that I'm going to be helping to support and promote.

More than 200 houses in the centre of Burton look set for approval

"But most importantly my job is to support small businesses so that they can employ people and for people listening today.

"Forty-four per cent of all people in the private sector are employed in small business.

"There's lots of people there that will own small businesses and so if I can play my part in helping those to be even more successful then that’s something I’m looking forward to.

"Obviously I need to find out where the loo is, and where the lift is in the office and those sort of things, but my background was in business, I worked for my family's small business and so it's something I'm particularly interested in.

"It takes a lot of guts and commitment to start your own business and to go out there and employ people, it's not an easy thing to do but it's really vital for our economy, so working with those small business men and women is a really exciting thing to be part of."

Mrs May recently announced details of her reshuffle, saying it was an attempt to "refresh" her Government and put the best people in the right roles.

News of former Education Secretary Justine Greening resigning after refusing a new job as Work and Pension's Secretary and the appointment of a new party chairman, in Brandon Lewis, who takes over from Derbyshire Dales MP Patrick McLoughlin, stole the national headlines.

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths says plan for gas power station 'flies in the face' of renewable energy pledge

Mrs Bradley said: "I have a very important job to do. My immediate challenge is to ensure that Northern Ireland has a devolved government in place to address the issues that affect everyone's lives - health, education and the economy.

"I am also conscious of the need to deliver a Brexit that works for Northern Ireland and to ensure that everyone is safe and secure."