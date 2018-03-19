Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A child could be killed near a South Derbyshire village primary school allegedly blighted by dangerous parking, concerned residents claim.

Problem parking is causing headaches for residents and parents dropping their children off at Linton Primary School, police were told at the latest Linton Safer Neighbourhood meeting.

But head teacher Catherine Hollis denied that the problem was greater than at other schools and said staff had urged parents not to park on kerbs or across driveways.

Householders claim that some parents, from outside the village, are parking on double white lines and on pavements near the school in Main Street, in order to pick up or drop off their children.

Linton resident Katy Fieldhouse told the meeting: "Parents are parking on double white lines outside the school.

"It is getting worse down there and one day a child is going to be killed or our lollipop lady will be killed.

"We set up a Facebook group to raise awareness but there have been parents coming to school from the Drum and Monkey estate in Castle Gresley and are not aware.

"There seems to be more parents parking their cars and parking on pavements. They have no regard whatsoever.

"We have even seen a learner car park there – what a brilliant example."

John Powell, who lives 500 yards away from the primary school, said parents were even parking near his home, leaving them with a six-minute walk to the school.

He said: "They can park all the way down here, but it is better than them parking near the school."

Mrs Fieldhouse called for an increased police presence to relieve problems. "If parents see a police presence then it might get better. People can’t get through.

"I would hate to see an accident but until we are doing something, something serious will happen.

"You can never get civil enforcement officers down there. The school is going to have two new classrooms so it is only going to get worse next September. It is like banging our heads against a brick wall."

PCSO Dave McMillan said: "As soon as I go down there they don’t park there. Highways (Derbyshire County Council) are reluctant (to provide civil enforcement officers) because they can’t afford it."

PC Paul Russell, from the local policing team for the village, said: "If you see any incidents forward them on to The Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST), within Derbyshire, and civil enforcement officers will see where there is a problem. The more calls they get the more they see it as a problem."

Following the meeting, head teacher Catherine Hollis said advice was shared with parents in every school newsletter.

She said: “The residents’ meeting was shared and a member of the residents committee posted everything on the Linton mums and dads Facebook group.

“We don’t think we have any more of a problem than every other school.

“We put advice to parents over parking in every newsletter. We do tell people not to park on kerbs or across driveways. Parents are allowed to park at the village hall and there is a recycling bank car park nearby which they use.

“We ask people to be respectful.”

One of the latest newsletters said: “PC Dave McMillan is well aware of the issues as are the local councillors. It was advised that there will be parking spot checks and any photographic evidence of cars parked inconsiderately or illegally can be forwarded onto them and letters and potential fines could be issued.

“Speed cameras along Hillside Road are also being considered during peak school runs, please be aware that this road has a speed limit of 30mph.

"Local residents to the school and parents will continue to work with both the police and councillors to try and crackdown on the parking issues. Please be courteous and consider the impact to both residents and other road users when dropping off and picking up your children.”

Double white lines.

The Highway Code (rule 240) states that drivers must not park on a road marked with double white lines, even when a broken white line is on the motorist's side of the road, except to pick up or set down passengers, or to load or unload goods.