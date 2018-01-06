Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The animals came in two by two after one of the best years yet for breeding at Twycross Zoo - with more than 2,700 present and correct for the annual accounting exercise.

Staff at the popular attraction began their yearly stocktake of all the animals this week with 26 babies added to the zoo's count. There are 141 different species at Twycross Zoo, of which 35 are invertebrates.

Organisers said that small and easily camouflaged insects and invertebrates, such as butterflies and cockroaches, were much harder to count, but their large numbers bring the total count of individuals at Twycross this past year to 2,780, not including the ant colony in the zoo toilets.

Twycross Zoo bosses say they are dedicated to wildlife conservation, and many species at the zoo are part of European Endangered Species Programmes, which aim to secure the future of wild species through captive breeding.

Underlying the important role of zoos in conservation, more than 80 per cent of babies born at the Twycross Zoo in 2017 were from species that form part of the European Endangered Species Programmes (EEPs) and European Studbooks (ESB) breeding programmes, including two snow leopard cubs and two orang-utans.

Births featured in 2017 included two endangered female snow leopard twins named Eva and Ceba, which were welcomed into the world in July. A Michie's tufted deer fawn was also born this year - the first offspring for parents Fatima and Mitch, and most recently, a male vicugna (a member of the camel family) named Jack Frost was born in the snow on December 6.

Twycross has many species which are part of the European Endangered Breeding Programme, which includes the vicugna family.

The zoo is also home to one of the largest primate collections in Europe, with staff celebrating the birth of two critically endangered orangutans, Basuki, a male born in March and the other called Kayan, a female born in June, as well as a critically endangered northern white-cheeked gibbon - the first infant northern white-cheeked gibbon to be born in Europe this year.

Louise Howard, the animal records registrar at Twycross Zoo, said: "We carefully monitor our animals on a daily basis, but once a year, we are required to provide an official census of all our animals. The data we collect is fed into a large database that is accessible by other zoos from all around the world, providing vital information about animal populations and breeding potential.

"This year we have welcomed lots of new arrivals, from cute newborns to adult animals that have come from other zoos, so there is always an interesting variety of species for visitors to visit. Why not make it a New Year's resolution to come and see Twycross Zoo's amazing collection of animals?"

More information on Twycross Zoo is available at www.twycrosszoo.org.