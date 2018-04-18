Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A granddad is preparing to take on the London Marathon for the second time at the age of 62 for his beloved granddaughter.

Dave Smart, of Butterfly Gardens, in Woodville, is set to pull on his running shoes and take on the mammoth 26.2-mile run on Sunday, April 22, for his granddaughter Annie, who was diagnosed with Rett Syndrome.

In April 2016, Dave ran his first London Marathon with family and friends, just two weeks after his 60th birthday and now he is planning to do it all again for the charity Whizz-Kidz, which provides disabled children with the essential wheelchairs and other mobility equipment they need to lead fun and active childhoods.

Six-year-old Annie received a brand new wheelchair from the charity, which would have cost the family £2,500, and now her grandfather wants to help show his support so it can continue to support children in similar situations.

Rett Syndrome is a very rare neurological disorder affecting just one in 12,000 girls born every year. Annie is unable to walk or talk and may never do so.

The condition holds a very uncertain future. However, taking a positive stance, Dave and the family were determined to do whatever they could to provide the best possible future for Annie and will not let this syndrome beat them.

With less than week until the big day, Dave has already raised around £2,200 for the charity, smashing his minimum target of £1,900, with the support of a race night which raised £1,000 and the children at Eton Park Junior School where he works.

He is hoping to raise enough so that he can also donate £500 to Reverse Retts, which is working to find out what happens to children with the condition.

The grandfather-of-three said: "The children at Eton Park raised £575 for me with their own little mini marathons around the school over a couple of weeks. It was a collective effort on a marathon. To raise that amount of money was immense.

"This is a charity which is very close to my heart. The first time I did the marathon it was good. I hit a brick wall around around the 22/23 mile mark, as everyone has got a limit. I felt my legs lock but you just have to dig deep and think of the reasons you are doing it and all the boys and girls you will be helping.

"The London Marathon is designed to test you. This week I am now taking it easy as they recommend and filling up on food like brown pasta and tuna.

I have put a lot of work in through the winter and I will do two runs of eight or 10 miles before Sunday. You always think you have not done enough.

"There is nothing more exciting when you hit the Mall with Buckingham Palace in front of you knowing it is the finish line. It is a feeling on its own.

"I wanted to do it as my son, Steve, did it the year before and I was with Annie at the Mall when I said to her that granddad is going to do that next year. She gave me the loveliest little look.

"I just have to keep on thinking what I am doing it for. It is not about me, it is about the bigger picture. It is such a wonderful charity and I just want people to get that warm feeling from helping them. You will live with that warm feeling of knowing your money is helping a little boy or girl to enjoy life.

"I have had a lot of very generous donations so far from £5 to £100. If 1,900 people donated £1 to help me reach my total it means that 1,900 people want to support me.

"Annie has her bad days but 95 per cent of the time she is happy and smiley. It is difficult as without communication it makes it difficult for her to tell us what is wrong."

Helen Phillips, executive principal of Eton Park Junior school said that Dave is a valued member of the team and the school decided to support him.

She said: "We are extremely proud of the efforts of our children in supporting this amazing charity and Dave. We would like to thank all parents and carers that have supported them."

Anyone wanting to sponsor Dave in the London Marathon can do so by visiting https://whizz-kidz-london-marathon18.everydayhero.com/uk/dave-2/wizard/share