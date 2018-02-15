Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A church is celebrating after receiving an anonymous donation towards the cost of replacing lead stolen from its roof.

Emmanuel Church, in Church Street, Swadlincote, was targeted by thieves last month. They stole around £1,500 worth of lead from the roof of the 171-year-old building.

At the time, church leaders expressed their disappointment at the theft.

Now, following an appeal in the Burton Mail, an anonymous donor has given the church £1,500. The church is also spearheading a fund-raising drive as it awaits the final figure for the cost of the repairs.

Rev Alison Redshaw, focal minister for Emmanuel Church, said: "As you can imagine we are delighted and extremely grateful for an anonymous donation of £1,500.

"We are still waiting for a final figure so we are doing some fund-raising in the meantime."

The church is already undergoing work to make its roof watertight which will be paid for by £143,900 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund. The total cost of this work is £195,044. The church also has to find the extra money to complete this work, so the lead theft was an extra big blow.

When the lead was taken a man was spotted having climbed on scaffolding next to the building by officers in the area, but escaped as they got to church to investigate.

When officers inspected the scene it was found the roof had suffered damage and a quantity of lead was missing.

The incident happened at 9.15pm on Tuesday, January 23.

Derbyshire Police has confirmed that no-one has yet been arrested, but investigation are ongoing.

The first fund-raising event towards the fund will be a quiz night when quiz masters for the night will be Nigel and Janet James. There will be a prize for the winning team of a maximum of six people per team. It will cost £1.50 per person to enter and includes light refreshments.

It will take place at 7pm on Friday, February 16, in the church hall.

The second event will be a picnic concert featuring the singing group The Breakaways. Those attending are being asked to take along their own picnic. Hot drinks will be available. It will run from 7pm to 10pm on Saturday, February 24, also in the church hall.

Tickets cost £5 each and are available from Jackie Eyre by calling 01283 214748.