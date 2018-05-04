Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A prostate cancer screening programme in Uttoxeter has saved another 30 lives - amid concerns men are struggling to get potentially-vital tests on the NHS.

A record 510 men took free Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) tests at Uttoxeter Racecourse and nearly 40 were given letters indicating they were at risk.

That means in the last five years, the Uttoxeter Lions-run tests have helped an estimated 75 men avoid falling victim to the UK's third-biggest killer.

But Lions publicity officer Steve Shields says many men say they have "found it difficult" to get PSA screening through their GPs.

He said: "Generally, more needs to be done to raise awareness and I feel the NHS could be doing more.

"I've spoken to a lot of people around the country who have found it difficult to get PSA tests through their doctors because they worry it's not accurate enough.

"It's true the tests aren't always entirely accurate, but people who have had letters from us go to their GPs and are then generally sent for another PSA test, which usually tallies up with the results they've had with us."

NHS bosses say routine national PSA screening programmes could "do more harm than good" because the "unreliable" tests have been known to give "false-positive" and "false-negative" results.

According to the NHS Choices website: "Treating prostate cancer in its early stages can be beneficial in some cases. But the side effects of the various treatments are potentially so serious that men may choose to delay treatment until it is absolutely necessary.

"Although screening has been shown to reduce a man's chance of dying from prostate cancer, it would mean many men receive treatment unnecessarily.

"Instead of a national screening programme, there is an informed choice programme called prostate cancer risk management for healthy men aged 50 or over who ask their GP about PSA testing. It aims to give men good information on the pros and cons of a PSA test.

"If you're a man aged 50 or over and decide to have your PSA levels tested after talking to your GP, they will be able to arrange for it to be carried out for free on the NHS.

"If results show you have a raised level of PSA, your GP may suggest further tests."

How the Lions' free prostate screening night has potentially saved lives

Twenty-six men tested at the racecourse recently received worrying "red" letters signifying they had an urgent need to see their GP for further tests.

Another 13 were given "amber" warnings that they may not be immediately at risk, but should see their GP or take another PSA test soon.

According to retired consultant David Baxter-Smith, who runs PSA test nights for Lions clubs across the country, around one in four of those who got letters would have died without being screened.

And with about 100 of the 1,400 people tested at Uttoxeter in the last five years receiving letters, it is thought roughly 75 lives have been saved in that period.

The Lions' Steve Shields said: "It feels really good to know so many lives have been saved. The reaction to what we're doing has been absolutely tremendous since people received their letters.

"We've had several people express an interest in joining the club recently and I think it's things like this that give good exposure to the work the Lions do.

"Beyond the results, I think this event has really helped people open up about prostate cancer, which is important because men don't open up about illness or their bodies easily.

"I've been selling beer festival raffle tickets in town recently, and 90 per cent of the conversations people have had with me have been about prostate cancer, which is a big step forward."

This year's turnout was 40 per cent up on last year, meaning the Lions had to spend more on the tests.

And members need to raise a huge amount at this year's annual beer festival to fund next year's screening event.

Mr Shields said: "Everyone wants this to continue, but we need to raise the funds to do it. As I said on the night, the reserves for the tests have effectively depleted.

"So we're looking to the beer festival, which will this year be bigger and better than ever, to boost those funds."

Re-branded Party on the Pitch, the beer festival will be held at Oldfields Sports and Social Club on Friday and Saturday, June 8 and 9.

A Robbie Williams tribute act has been booked for the Friday night, when there will also be prosecco and gin bars, while regular favourites Upfront will perform on the Saturday.

Mr Shields said: "We're trying to cater for the ladies on the Friday night and are hoping the Robbie fan club turns out in force.

"We're also working on a dedicated website through which tickets can be booked with one click of your mouse, which will be useful as we're expecting to have to limit ticket sales, particularly on the Friday night."