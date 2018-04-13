Detectives have issued an image of an elderly man they want to speak to in connection with a minor accident in Church Gresley.

A driver is being sought by Derbyshire Police after a small car collided with another one parked in the village and then drove off.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man taken inside a shop who they wish to speak to after the a minor collision in George Street.

A police spokesman said the incident was reported at 6.50pm on Monday, March 26, but information has only just been released to the media by officers.

Police have released this CCTV image of the man they wish to speak to

A Vauxhall Insignia was parked outside the Rainbow House Chinese takeaway when it was damaged by what has been described by witnesses as a small grey car, which was possibly a Vauxhall Corsa, which drove off, said a police spokesman.

Derbyshire Police have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. The man is elderly and was wearing glasses and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference 18000138377.