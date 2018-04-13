The video will start in 8 Cancel

Detectives have issued an image of an elderly man they want to speak to in connection with a minor accident in Church Gresley.

A driver is being sought by Derbyshire Police after a small car collided with another one parked in the village and then drove off.

Officers have now released a CCTV image of a man taken inside a shop who they wish to speak to after the a minor collision in George Street.

A police spokesman said the incident was reported at 6.50pm on Monday, March 26, but information has only just been released to the media by officers.

A Vauxhall Insignia was parked outside the Rainbow House Chinese takeaway when it was damaged by what has been described by witnesses as a small grey car, which was possibly a Vauxhall Corsa, which drove off, said a police spokesman.

Derbyshire Police have now released an image of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident. The man is elderly and was wearing glasses and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting reference 18000138377.

