A 57-year-old woman from Staffordshire has been reported missing as police launch an appeal in a bid to find her.



Sandra Hollowood was last seen leaving an address in Stone Road, Stafford, at around 5.50pm on Monday, January 15.

It is believed she then boarded a number 74 bus towards Cannock, which also stops outside the White Lion pub there, said a spokesman.

Sandra is described as 5ft 2ins tall, of stocky build with short, mousey-coloured hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a light blue three-quarter length coat, beige trousers, a thick knitted white cardigan with a single big white button, black pumps and was carrying a navy blue handbag. She also wears rings on most of her fingers.

If anyone has seen Sandra or knows of her whereabouts they should call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 522 of January 15.