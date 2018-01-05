Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Technology behemoth Apple is set to release a "patch" to mend a fault on its iPhones, iPads and Macs.

The company has encouraged its users to download the software from trusted sources after the security flaws, known as Meltdown and Spectre, were revealed on Wednesday.

It has been revealed that nearly every modern computing device is vulnerable to hackers. Makers of the chips installed in the devices revealed there were problems.

Google and other security researchers said two vital problems with chip flaws, one called Meltdown affecting only Intel Corp chips, and another called Spectre were affecting nearly all computer chips made in the last decade, reveals the Mirror.

The news sparked a sell-off in Intel's stock as investors tried to gauge the costs to the chipmaker.

In a statement on its website, Apple said all Mac and iOS devices are affected by both Meltdown and Spectre.

But the most recent operating system updates for Mac computers, Apple TVs, iPhones and iPads protect users against the Meltdown attack and do not slow down the devices, it added, and Meltdown does not affect the Apple Watch.

There is no evidence that the flaws - which affect computer processors built by Intel and ARM - have so far been exploited by hackers, although companies including Microsoft have been working to provide urgent fixes.

In a blog post, Apple said it had released software updates for iOS, the software on its phones and tablets, macOS, which is used by its computers and tvOS for its television products.

Macs and iOS devices are vulnerable to Spectre attacks through code that can run in web browsers. Apple said it would issue a patch to its Safari web browser for those devices "in the coming days."

Shortly after the researchers disclosed the chip flaws Wednesday, Google and Microsoft Corp released statements telling users which of their products were affected. Google said its users of Android phones - more than 80 per cent of the global market - were protected if they had the latest security updates.

Apple remained silent for more than a day about the fate of the hundreds of millions of users of its iPhones and iPads.

Ben Johnson, co-founder and chief strategist for cyber security firm Carbon Black, said the delay in updating customers about whether Apple's devices are at risk could affect Apple's drive to get more business customers to adopt its hardware.

"Something this severe gets the attention of all the employees and executives at a company, and when they go asking the IT and security people about it and security doesn't have an answer for iPhones and iPads, it just doesn't give a whole lot of confidence," Johnson said.