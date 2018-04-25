The video will start in 8 Cancel

More than 100 young people to be given an early step into employment through apprenticeships in Derbyshire – with roles available in Newhall, Swadlincote and Castle Gresley.

Roles in 12 different occupations, from mechanics to ICT are available in the county on offer from Derbyshire County Council.

Since May 2017, the council has already recruited 140 apprentices.

The roles include catering, ICT, mechanics, civil engineering technician, health and social care, customer service, electrical, business administration, pipe fitting, vehicle body repair, planning technician and transport strategy.

In South Derbyshire, there are currently eight apprenticeship roles being advertised.

There is one catering role in Castle Gresley, single health and social care roles in Newhall and Castle Gresley, along with five in Swadlincote.

Councillor Angelique Foster, the cabinet member for council services said: "Creating opportunities for young people is a key aim for the council and I'm delighted that we are advertising another 100 apprenticeships.

"These apprentices will join 140 who started with the council since May 2017.

"Apprenticeships are a great way for a young person to get a start on the career ladder and I'm delighted that we have so many opportunities available.

"With an apprenticeship you can earn while you learn, receive on-the-job training and gain a qualification that employers really value."

Applications are being accepted for those aged older than 16, who can be either school leavers of those looking to further their training.

The closing date for the applications has been set for Sunday, April 29 and anybody interested in finding out more can do so by visiting Derbyshire.gov.uk/apprenticeships.