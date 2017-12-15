The video will start in 8 Cancel

A popular homeware store is recalling a heater after it was discovered it could cause electric shocks and burns.

Anybody who owns the 'Argos Simple Value 2kW Upright Fan Heater' is urged to check their model and return it to store if it found to be defective.

The affected models carry the number 'FHO3', which can be found on the base of the product.

Electrical Safety First is issuing the recall and, in a statement, a spokesman said: "Electrical Safety First strongly recommends that anyone who discovers they have an electrical item that has been recalled should stop using it until it has been checked by manufacturer."

The item can be returned to the nearest Argos store for a full refund. Alternatively, Argos will replace it with their 'Simple Value 2kW Convector Fan'.