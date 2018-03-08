Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An armed robber who subjected terrified Tesco staff to a "frightening ordeal" has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Stephen Duffy escaped with hundreds of pounds in cash after threatening staff with a knife at the Tesco Express, in Stanton Road, Stapenhill.

Duffy will serve six years and eight months in jail and then an extended period out on licence of four years, a judge decided after he appeared in court to be sentenced on Tuesday, March 6.

Staffordshire police have now welcomed the long sentence, which they say reflects the seriousness of the crime.

The 36-year-old carried out the late night robbery at around 10pm on January 20, this year.

Stafford Crown Court heard he had armed himself with a kitchen knife when he arrived at the store.

He then threatened staff in the shop with the knife and escaped with £425 in cash from the till.

The alarm was raised and Duffy was tracked down and arrested by police in a field behind Gloucester Way, in Brizlincote Valley, a short time later.

Duffy, of no fixed address, but from the Burton area, who appeared at court via a video link from prison, to be stenced. He had admitted charges of robbery and possession of a knife at an earlier hearing.

Following the sentencing, Detective Constable Colin Jones, who led the investigation, said: "This was a frightening ordeal for the Tesco staff and we are pleased that Duffy is now behind bars. The sentence reflects the seriousness of this crime and is welcomed by Staffordshire Police."

Tesco Express said it did not wish to comment.

Recently jailed armed robbers

Zishran Ali

In September, last year, would-be robber Zishran Ali was jailed for 45 months. The court heard the incident in July at Ash News Food & Wine, in Uxbridge Road, Burton, and was captured on CCTV in the store.

The shop owner refused to open the till and struggled with the Ali, who had threatened her with a knife, before she locked herself in a storeroom.

Watched by stunned customers, Ali, 24, of Burton, had tried to force open the till but failed and fled empty handed.

The court heard Ali was ‘back in the gutter’ having clocked up a drug debt and the robbery was an act of ‘sheer desperation’.

Gang of criminals

A gang of criminals were locked up for a total of almost 30 years after carrying out a series of terrifying raids at businesses across Burton and South Derbyshire.

Michael Ahearne, Robert Duffey, and Kyle Allison all appeared at Stafford Crown Court in July to be sentenced for their part in armed raids over a two-year period.

A fourth man, James Harvey, was sentenced in 2016 for his part in the raids.

Ahearne, now 33, of Burton, was sentenced to 14 years after being convicted of carrying out armed robberies at the Tesco Express, in Stanton Road, Stapenhill, and at the post office in Draycott in the Clay. The raids happened on two consecutive days, in 2016.

His co-accused, Duffey, 28, has been sentenced to nine years following their joint trial. They were convicted of robbery and possession of a firearm. A third man, James Harvey, was sentenced to 56 months after pleading guilty to these offences last year.

The court heard that while Ahearne was on bail for these offences he walked into the Overseal post office, in Lullington Road, Overseal, on May 16, last year, along with 24-year-old Kyle Allison, of Belvedere Road, Burton.

They used two large machetes to threaten staff who had barricaded themselves in a separate room during the raid. They escaped with £1,100 in cash but dropped £300 in the street.

They both admitted robbery and possession of the machetes. Allison has been jailed for four years.

Then, on June 15, last year, Ahearne returned to the same Draycott Post Office he had hit the previous year and threatened staff with a knife before being chased out and detained by members of the public.

Tremayne McCoy

Tremayne McKoy, 29, of Winshill , had threatened one shopkeeper with a knife before escaping with almost £500 in cash.

At Stafford Crown Court in January 17, McKoy was jailed for seven-and-a-half years.

On August 19, last year, McKoy had robbed a woman of £490 at the Co-operative store, in Main Street, Rosliston.

On the same evening he had attempted to rob the Premier Stores in Stanton Road, Stanton, but fled empty handed.

He was said to have been in possession of a knife in both incidents.

Three days earlier McKoy admitted to driving off from a petrol station in Burton having failed to pay for £25 worth of fuel.