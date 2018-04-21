The video will start in 8 Cancel

A masked gang, armed with axes, crowbars and knives, who subjected four shop workers to a “terrifying ordeal” are still at large.

Staffordshire Police revealed that no one has yet been arrested for the armed robbery at the Co-op store, in Main Street, Stretton. The incident took place at 6am on Thursday, February 22.

The gang tied up four members of staff using cable ties and stole several items from the store, including scratch cards and an unknown quantity of cash.

A fifth gang member acted as a getaway driver waiting in a dark-coloured car spotted waiting outside, detectives believe.

West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the store after the raid but there were no serious injuries.

The police, local businesses, residents and councillors later spoke of their shock following the robbery.

DS Adam Yates, of Staffordshire Police, previously said it was a terrifying ordeal for the staff and urged any witnesses to come forward.

The store was closed for nine hours, re-opening at 3.30pm, while police and forensics officers carried out investigations at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident 90 of February 22.