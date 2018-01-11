The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Firefighters have revealed an alarming 270 per cent spike in arson attacks in Uttoxeter - including the second blaze ignited at a school in less than a month.

New stats showing the massive rise were released today - a fortnight after thugs lit up a shed at Tynsel Parkes Primary Academy.

And it has now emerged an identical attack had already been executed at Picknalls First School.

Station manager John Kitchener has issued an urgent plea for Uxonians to look out for "suspicious activity".

He said: "We have seen an increase in the number of deliberate fires in Uttoxeter, specifically on school grounds, which is extremely concerning.

"These fires could develop and become far more serious, endangering the buildings and posing a significant risk to life.

"They also take up valuable resources which could be used elsewhere to help someone in trouble.

"Please help us spread awareness of how dangerous it is to set fires and what a drain it is on the emergency services which can all be avoided.

"Fortunately no-one was hurt in the most recent incidents but this could easily have been the case."

The new stats show there were 26 deliberate fires in Uttoxeter last year, 21 of were outside or in derelict buildings, compared with just seven in 2016.

Cops confirmed a shed was set on fire at Picknalls, in Oldfields Road, on December 9.

A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "We were called out at 3.15pm and attended the scene alongside Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"Unknown offenders had ignited a shed on the fenced school premises, outside of school operating hours.

"Unfortunately the shed was destroyed, along with approximately £200 worth of sports equipment.

"Enquiries are on-going, and anyone with any information can call 101 quoting incident 545 of 9 Dec."

The attack preceded an identical arson attack at Tynsel Parkes, in School Road, on December 28.

Heat from the blaze blew out windows in the main building and damaged computers.

Chief Inspector Jason Nadin, commander for East Staffordshire Local Policing Team: "There were two shed fires at Uttoxeter schools in December.

"Each incident has been thoroughly investigated and we thank the public for their support and information.

"At the present time we are following a specific line of investigation but cannot disclose details.

"We would ask that if anyone has any information then please contact us on 101 or anonymously on Crimestoppers."