Art lovers are being called to an exhibition in Newton Solney in a bid to raise money to rebuild the village pre-school.

The exhibition, which will run from Friday, June 8, until Sunday, June 10, at St Mary's Church, will showcase the work of talented artists in the area.

Anybody who is interested in exhibiting their own work is urged to email nspreschoolbuilding@gmail.com for details on how to submit their pieces.

Money raised from the exhibition will be given to Newton Solney Pre-School, in Trent Lane, which has recently launched a three-year campaign to raise £140,000 to replace its ageing portable building after more than 10 years.

Fund-raising started in January when a non-stop 10 hour jog took place in the village, raising more than £1,000.

The school has also set up a MyDonate page for people to give money to the cause, which can be found by visiting: www.mydonate.bt.com/charities/newtonsolneypre-schoolbuildingfund