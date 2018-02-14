Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One car owner learnt an unfortunate lesson yesterday: never park on the street during the Ashbourne Shrovetide Football match.

Hundreds of people were following the ball in a large hug in Belper Road, near the junction of Sturston Road, when they surrounded the red Renault Kadjar.

Derby Telegraph picture editor Victoria Wilcox was on hand to capture the moment just after 4pm when the ball was being wrestled between Up’ards and Down’ards players.

Luckily for the owner, the Shrovetide game has insurance which allows those who get their property damaged during the game a way to claim the costs back.

A nearby marshal took pictures of the car to present to the Shrovetide committee to proceed with an insurance claim.

As a precaution, a number of roads have also been closed from 1.30pm including Buxton Road, Market Place, Park Road, Dig Street, Compton Street, Sturston Road, St John Street and Clifton Road in Ashbourne.