The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of assault following an incident which left Ashbourne Market Place closed off yesterday.

Derbyshire police were called over reports of a man throwing things, including a large flat-screen television, out of a first-floor window

Officers said they went to the Flower Café buildiing at around 2.45pm because of concern for the man's safety.

Police closed off the nearby A515 Buxton Road for several hours from the corner of the former Ashbourne News Telegraph office at the bottom of the Market Place to the junction for Union Street.

However, the road has since been reopened.

East Midlands Ambulance Service and at least three fire crews also attended, along with trained negotiators who attempted to calm the man.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following an earlier incident in Ashbourne.

“Officers were called to Market Place this afternoon to reports of concern for safety for a man.

“Officers and negotiators were at the scene and the road was closed. The road is now open and the arrested man is in police custody.”

A lady that works at a nearby shop said: "I saw the whole thing. He started off shouting from the window then he started smashing things and throwing stuff out of the window.

(Image: Gareth Butterfield)

"He smashed up a big flat screen TV and threw that out and he even had his neck tied up in a cable at one point.

"The police came, and he was throwing more things out but he seems to have calmed down now."

A businessman, who works near to the cordon, said: “I arrived at around 3.50pm and just saw all the fire engines.

“I heard there had been a disturbance on the Market Place and we’ve just been watching from here since then.”